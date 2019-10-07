Home > World

India's Supreme Court halts tree felling for new Mumbai metro

  >>  Reuters

Published: 07 Oct 2019 04:24 PM BdST Updated: 07 Oct 2019 04:24 PM BdST

India’s Supreme Court on Monday ordered a halt to the cutting of trees in financial capital Mumbai for an ambitious subway project that has sparked protests from activists opposed to the felling to build a train parking shed.

“We direct the Maharashtra Government not to cut any more trees in Aarey,” Justice Mishra, heading the two-judge bench, said, requesting that Maharashtra state maintain the status quo until the next hearing on Oct. 21.

Activists, Bollywood stars and some politicians have opposed cutting down some 2,700 trees in Mumbai’s few green spaces, saying it would exacerbate pollution levels.

Authorities counter that there is no other viable location for the shed in the crowded city of some 20 million. And proponents say the metro will be far more beneficial to the environment than the trees, warning that Line 3, slated to open in December 2021, could now be delayed due to the opposition.

It was not immediately clear how many trees had already been cut down on Friday. Police detained dozens of activists trying to protect the trees.

The Indian Express newspaper, citing senior officials, reported that 2,134 trees were already gone. The Mumbai Metro Rail Corp Ltd (MMRCL) did not immediately respond to a request for information.

The controversy over the trees has become a political issue in Maharashtra, which is holding state elections on Oct. 21. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s local ally, the Hindu nationalist Shiv Sena party, has criticized the decision to cut the trees.

The Mumbai Metro 3 is a 35-kilometer project due to carry an estimated 170,000 people a day between city’s business districts and the far-flung suburbs.

An average of ten people, mostly the poor, now die every day on Mumbai’s overcrowded trains, according to the government.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

The White House is seen through a metal gate in Washington, US, Oct 6, 2019. REUTERS/

US troops to withdraw from Northern Syria ahead of Turkish incursion

A Japanese Fisheries Agency patrol vessel at the site of its collision with a North Korean fishing boat off the coast of Japan on Monday. The New York Times

Japanese ship collides with N Korean fishing boat

Tequila KC, the scene of a shooting early Sunday morning, in Kansas City, Kan, Oct 6, 2019. The Kansas City police were investigating a mass shooting on Sunday after as many as two attackers walked into the bar and opened fire, killing four people and wounding five others in the predawn hours. The New York Times

Four killed in mass shooting at US bar

FILE PHOTO: Rohingya refugees gather at a market inside a refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, Mar 7, 2019. REUTERS

Where are the world's stateless people?

A speedboat surrounded by bundles of drugs after a police chase off the coast of southern Spain. The New York Times

Drug suspects rescue Spanish police officers

19 ‘assailants’ killed in Rwanda

A view from the viewing deck of London's tallest skyscraper, The Shard, Sept 8, 2019. The New York Times

Jeremy Corbyn or no-deal Brexit?

Attorney General William Barr speaks at a conference in Washington on Oct 3, 2019. The New York Times

Barr casts wide net in reviewing Russia inquiry

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.