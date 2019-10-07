HK journalist hit by petrol bomb recovering in hospital
>> Reuters
Published: 07 Oct 2019 05:03 PM BdST Updated: 07 Oct 2019 05:03 PM BdST
A journalist working with Hong Kong’s public broadcaster was recovering in hospital on Monday after he was hit by a petrol bomb during weekend protests in the city.
Flames briefly flared around the man’s head and neck as his helmet and plastic rain poncho caught fire during the incident on Sunday, Reuters pictures showed.
The journalist was burned on a “small part of his face” and was in hospital, a spokeswoman for Radio Television Hong Kong (RTHK), the territory’s public broadcaster, said.
“Now he is fine,” she said, declining to give the reporter’s name, but confirming that he was from Hong Kong.
People nearby ran to help the man, who was hit by the device as he ran down a street where protests were happening, as seen in footage obtained by Reuters. A witness told Reuters that the device had been thrown by protesters.
The media worker, who was wearing a helmet marked Press, and a high-visibility yellow vest, had been involved in a live broadcast at the time, according to the spokeswoman.
The incident occurred during the latest unrest in Hong Kong, with police firing tear gas and baton-charging crowds, while some demonstrators threw bricks and petrol bombs at police.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Japanese surveillance ship collides with North Korean fishing boat
- Police rescued by drug suspects they were chasing after collision at sea
- Where are the world's stateless people?
- Kansas city shooting: 4 killed and 5 others wounded at bar
- Rwanda kills 19 assailants after deadly national park attack
- White House says US not involved in Turkish operation in Northern Syria
- Barr and a top prosecutor cast a wide net in reviewing the Russia inquiry
- Kings plane struck by lightning on return from India
- Iran will use every means possible to export its oil
- Second whistleblower comes forward in Ukraine scandal
Most Read
- The rise of 'casino king' Samrat
- Mixed reactions in Jubo League to Samrat’s arrest
- BUET student found dead in dormitory
- Liquor, drugs, firearm, kangaroo hides seized in raid on Samrat’s office
- Celebrity chef Nadiya Hussain says she was sexually abused by relative in Bangladesh
- Samrat, Arman jailed for wildlife law violations, drunkenness
- Four BCL leaders arrested over murder of engineering student
- Jubo League expels Samrat, his aide Arman after arrests over casino links
- RAB raids Jubo League leader Samrat's office, homes after arrest over casino links
- Japan’s JERA acquires 22pc of Summit Power for $330mn