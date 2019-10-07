At least nine die, 22 rescued from migrant boat off Sicily
>> Reuters
Published: 07 Oct 2019 04:04 PM BdST Updated: 07 Oct 2019 04:04 PM BdST
At least nine people died when a boat carrying dozens of migrants sank off the coast of the island of Lampedusa, south of Sicily, Italy's coastguard said on Monday.
The coastguard said rescue vessels had picked up 22 people, and search operations for other survivors were underway after an alert was received late on Sunday night that a boat carrying some 50 people was in difficulty.
The UN migration agency said the boat had set sail from Tunisia and had been carrying Tunisian and west African migrants.
Vessels from the coastguard and customs police had reached the vessel, which overturned in rough seas about six nautical miles from the coast of Lampedusa, the coastguard said in a statement. Nine bodies had been recovered, it added.
"This highlights once again that urgent action is needed to address the situation in the Mediterranean," said Charlie Yaxley, a spokesperson for the United Nations' refugee agency, the UNHCR.
"More than 1,000 people have died on the Mediterranean this year alone, most on the route from Libya to Europe," he said.
The Italian interior ministry says some 7,939 migrants have reached Italy by boat so far this year, down 63% on the same period in 2018 and 93% on 2017 levels.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Japanese surveillance ship collides with North Korean fishing boat
- Police rescued by drug suspects they were chasing after collision at sea
- Where are the world's stateless people?
- Kansas city shooting: 4 killed and 5 others wounded at bar
- Rwanda kills 19 assailants after deadly national park attack
- White House says US not involved in Turkish operation in Northern Syria
- Barr and a top prosecutor cast a wide net in reviewing the Russia inquiry
- Kings plane struck by lightning on return from India
- Iran will use every means possible to export its oil
- Second whistleblower comes forward in Ukraine scandal
Most Read
- The rise of 'casino king' Samrat
- Mixed reactions in Jubo League to Samrat’s arrest
- BUET student found dead in dormitory
- Liquor, drugs, firearm, kangaroo hides seized in raid on Samrat’s office
- Celebrity chef Nadiya Hussain says she was sexually abused by relative in Bangladesh
- Samrat, Arman jailed for wildlife law violations, drunkenness
- Four BCL leaders arrested over murder of engineering student
- Jubo League expels Samrat, his aide Arman after arrests over casino links
- RAB raids Jubo League leader Samrat's office, homes after arrest over casino links
- Japan’s JERA acquires 22pc of Summit Power for $330mn