Home > World

At least nine die, 22 rescued from migrant boat off Sicily

  >>  Reuters

Published: 07 Oct 2019 04:04 PM BdST Updated: 07 Oct 2019 04:04 PM BdST

At least nine people died when a boat carrying dozens of migrants sank off the coast of the island of Lampedusa, south of Sicily, Italy's coastguard said on Monday.

The coastguard said rescue vessels had picked up 22 people, and search operations for other survivors were underway after an alert was received late on Sunday night that a boat carrying some 50 people was in difficulty.

The UN migration agency said the boat had set sail from Tunisia and had been carrying Tunisian and west African migrants.

Vessels from the coastguard and customs police had reached the vessel, which overturned in rough seas about six nautical miles from the coast of Lampedusa, the coastguard said in a statement. Nine bodies had been recovered, it added.

"This highlights once again that urgent action is needed to address the situation in the Mediterranean," said Charlie Yaxley, a spokesperson for the United Nations' refugee agency, the UNHCR.

"More than 1,000 people have died on the Mediterranean this year alone, most on the route from Libya to Europe," he said.

The Italian interior ministry says some 7,939 migrants have reached Italy by boat so far this year, down 63% on the same period in 2018 and 93% on 2017 levels.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

The White House is seen through a metal gate in Washington, US, Oct 6, 2019. REUTERS/

US troops to withdraw from Northern Syria ahead of Turkish incursion

A Japanese Fisheries Agency patrol vessel at the site of its collision with a North Korean fishing boat off the coast of Japan on Monday. The New York Times

Japanese ship collides with N Korean fishing boat

Tequila KC, the scene of a shooting early Sunday morning, in Kansas City, Kan, Oct 6, 2019. The Kansas City police were investigating a mass shooting on Sunday after as many as two attackers walked into the bar and opened fire, killing four people and wounding five others in the predawn hours. The New York Times

Four killed in mass shooting at US bar

FILE PHOTO: Rohingya refugees gather at a market inside a refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, Mar 7, 2019. REUTERS

Where are the world's stateless people?

A speedboat surrounded by bundles of drugs after a police chase off the coast of southern Spain. The New York Times

Drug suspects rescue Spanish police officers

19 ‘assailants’ killed in Rwanda

A view from the viewing deck of London's tallest skyscraper, The Shard, Sept 8, 2019. The New York Times

Jeremy Corbyn or no-deal Brexit?

Attorney General William Barr speaks at a conference in Washington on Oct 3, 2019. The New York Times

Barr casts wide net in reviewing Russia inquiry

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.