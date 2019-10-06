Home > World

Witness in murder trial of Dallas police officer fatally shot, lawyer says

  >>Neil Vigdor, The New York Times 

Published: 06 Oct 2019 05:00 PM BdST Updated: 06 Oct 2019 05:00 PM BdST

A witness who delivered key testimony in the trial of Amber Guyger — the white former Dallas police officer convicted this past week in the murder of an unarmed black man, Botham Jean — was fatally shot on Friday night, a lawyer for Jean’s family said.

The witness, Joshua Brown, 28, who lived in the same apartment complex as Guyger and Jean, was shot several times by an unknown assailant, Lee Merritt, the family’s lawyer, said on Twitter Saturday night.

Brown’s death occurred just two days after a Dallas County jury sentenced Guyger to 10 years in prison, well short of the maximum 99 years that she could have received in the killing of Jean, a 26-year-old immigrant from the Caribbean island nation of St Lucia.

The sentence angered Jean’s family members and social justice advocates, who said it was another example of failing to hold white police officers like Guyger accountable for their actions.

“His murder underscores the reality of the black experience in America,” Merritt said of Brown. “A former athlete turned entrepreneur — Brown lived in constant fear that he could be the next victim of gun violence, either state sanctioned or otherwise. Brown deserves the same justice he sought to ensure the Jean family.”

The Dallas Police Department would not confirm that Brown was the shooting victim, but said in an email that officers had responded to the Atera apartments at 4606 Cedar Springs Road around 10:37 p.m. local time Friday for a reported shooting.

“The complainant was found lying on the ground in the apartment parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds,” the police said. “Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and transported the complainant to Parkland Memorial Hospital, where he died from his injuries. Several witnesses heard several gunshots and observed a silver four-door sedan leaving the parking lot at a high rate of speed.”

Police officials said the victim did not have identification on him.

The shooting of Jean in September 2018 ignited protests and calls for justice, with demonstrations outside Police Headquarters and inside City Hall. After weeks of community tensions and accusations of preferential treatment for the police, a grand jury came back with the increased charge of murder. By that time, Guyger had been fired from the Dallas Police Department.

During a weeklong trial, prosecutors sought to paint Guyger as careless and aggressive on the night she entered someone else’s home, pulled her service weapon and opened fire. Her defence lawyers argued that she had made an unfortunate but understandable mistake during a “perfect storm” of circumstances that ended in tragedy.

Brown testified about the night of the fatal shooting, saying that he had heard gunshots after a surprise encounter between his one-time neighbours.

 

© 2019 New York Times News Service

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Motorcade carrying North Korean delegation heads for Villa Elfvik on the island of Lidingo off Stockholm, Sweden, Oct 5, 2019. REUTERS

N Korea breaks off nuclear talks with US

Protesters wearing masks gather during an anti-government rally at Causeway Bay, in Hong Kong, China Oct 6, 2019. REUTERS

Thousands defy HK mask ban

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi of Pakistan, fourth from right, met with the Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, fourth from left, and his delegation at the Pakistan Foreign Ministry in Islamabad on Thursday. The New York Times

US envoy meets Taliban for first time

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ukraine speaks while meeting with President Donald Trump at the InterContinental New York Barclay in New York, Sep 25, 2019. Trump’s allies sought help from a prosecutor with no formal legal training and a long history of wielding the law in personal battles. The New York Times

The Ukrainian ex-prosecutor behind impeachment furore

Officers outside Police Headquarters in Paris on Thursday after a co-worker slashed four colleagues to death. The New York Times

Paris police stunned by killer in their midst

US President-elect Donald Trump and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney emerge after their meeting at the main clubhouse at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, US, November 19, 2016. REUTERS

Trump blasts Republican senator

FILE PHOTO: Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City, New York, US, Sep 24, 2019. REUTERS

Turkey to launch military operation in northeast Syria

A demonstrator holds an Iraqi flag at a protest after the lifting of the curfew, following four days of nationwide anti-government protests that turned violent, in Baghdad, Iraq Oct 5, 2019. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

11 killed in new Iraq clashes

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.