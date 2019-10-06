Home > World

Mauritius' prime minister dissolves parliament, calls general election

   

Published: 06 Oct 2019 06:39 PM BdST Updated: 06 Oct 2019 06:39 PM BdST

Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth dissolved parliament on Sunday and said the Indian Ocean island would hold a general election on November 7.

The country, a popular tourist destination and one of Africa’s most stable nations, holds elections every five years, with the last one in 2014.

By law, the country has between 30 and 150 days to organize elections after the prime minister dissolves parliament.

“I have advised the president of the republic to dissolve Parliament and to issue the writ for general elections,” he said in a video statement, adding that voting would be on Nov 7.

Jugnauth, 57, who is also finance minister will seek another term as leader of the Mouvement Socialiste Militant (MSM). He has served as prime minister since 2017 when he took over from his father, Anerood Jugnauth.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Motorcade carrying North Korean delegation heads for Villa Elfvik on the island of Lidingo off Stockholm, Sweden, Oct 5, 2019. REUTERS

N Korea breaks off nuclear talks with US

Protesters wearing masks gather during an anti-government rally at Causeway Bay, in Hong Kong, China Oct 6, 2019. REUTERS

Thousands defy HK mask ban

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi of Pakistan, fourth from right, met with the Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, fourth from left, and his delegation at the Pakistan Foreign Ministry in Islamabad on Thursday. The New York Times

US envoy meets Taliban for first time

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ukraine speaks while meeting with President Donald Trump at the InterContinental New York Barclay in New York, Sep 25, 2019. Trump’s allies sought help from a prosecutor with no formal legal training and a long history of wielding the law in personal battles. The New York Times

The Ukrainian ex-prosecutor behind impeachment furore

Officers outside Police Headquarters in Paris on Thursday after a co-worker slashed four colleagues to death. The New York Times

Paris police stunned by killer in their midst

US President-elect Donald Trump and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney emerge after their meeting at the main clubhouse at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, US, November 19, 2016. REUTERS

Trump blasts Republican senator

FILE PHOTO: Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City, New York, US, Sep 24, 2019. REUTERS

Turkey to launch military operation in northeast Syria

A demonstrator holds an Iraqi flag at a protest after the lifting of the curfew, following four days of nationwide anti-government protests that turned violent, in Baghdad, Iraq Oct 5, 2019. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

11 killed in new Iraq clashes

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.