Hurricane chasers: An immigrant work force on the trail of extreme weather
>> Miriam Jordan, The New York Times
Published: 06 Oct 2019 04:12 PM BdST Updated: 06 Oct 2019 04:12 PM BdST
They arrived by the hundreds last year after Hurricane Michael sliced through the Florida Panhandle, packing 160 mph winds that snapped pine trees in half, mangled steel posts, ripped off roofs and upended people’s lives. Without electricity, potable water or reliable accommodation, a rapid-response labour force got to work carting away the wreckage.
In the ensuing months, the workers — nearly all of them from Central America, Mexico and Venezuela — toiled day and night across Bay County. In towns like Callaway, which saw 90% of its housing stock damaged by the Category 5 storm last October, they are still working.
Like the migrant farmworkers of yesteryear who followed the crops, the hurricane workers move from disaster to disaster. And as the United States confronts more extreme weather caused by climate change, theirs has become a growth industry.
But since arriving in Bay County during the chaotic weeks after Hurricane Michael, many of the immigrant workers have been exploited by employers who do not always pay what they are owed or landlords who charge exorbitant rent for their temporary quarters. Some have been stopped by sheriff’s deputies and transferred to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
A home damaged by 2018's Hurricane Michael, in Panama City, Fla, Sep 25, 2019. In the months after the hurricane sliced through the Florida Panhandle last year, workers — nearly all of them from Central America, Mexico and Venezuela — toiled day and night across Bay County to repair the damage wrought by winds that snapped pine trees in half. The New York Times
A nonprofit called Resilience Force has been meeting with immigrant workers, trying to organise them and lobby to improve conditions.
At a meeting of Bay County commissioners in mid-September, Saket Soni, Resilience Force’s executive director, asked them to consider an ordinance that would make it a violation of county law to underpay or retaliate against workers.
The meeting also featured workers who shared their own stories. Ana Salazar, 58, said she had come from Venezuela with her two sons to do debris removal and reconstruction. The immigrant said she represented several workers employed by Winterfell Construction, owned by one of the county commissioners, Tommy Hamm. They had received “absolutely no payment from the company,” she said.
Several other workers corroborated Salazar’s account, but Hamm said neither Salazar nor the other workers present had worked directly for him.
© 2019 New York Times News Service
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Thousands defy anti-mask law and march in Hong Kong
- US envoy meets Taliban for first time since talks
- In Paris knife attack, police ask how they missed a radical killer in their midst
- Meet the Ukrainian ex-prosecutor behind the impeachment furore
- Erdogan says Turkey to launch military operation in northeast Syria
- What's in a name? India's citizenship drive hits women hardest
- Deadly clashes break out again in Iraq, 11 killed in capital
- Et tu, Mitt? Trump blasts Republican senator as impeachment battle heats up
- Pakistan Hindus rethink decisions made in 1947
- Australia denies extradition of Iranian academic to US
Most Read
- Jubo League leader Samrat arrested in Cumilla over casino links
- Bangladesh signs 7 deals with India following Hasina-Modi talks in New Delhi
- Teesta deal not on the horizon, joint statement silent on Assam citizenship
- Ershad’s son wins Rangpur seat in by-polls
- Clashes erupt at Geneva Camp amid protest over electricity
- North Korea blocks windows of tall buildings in Pyongyang to prevent spying
- Celebrity chef Nadiya Hussain says she was sexually abused by relative in Bangladesh
- Dull voting in Rangpur-3 parliamentary by-election
- Scientist who discredited meat guidelines didn’t report past food industry ties
- Dhaka schoolgirl Risha murder case verdict set for Sunday