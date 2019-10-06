Home > World

Hurricane chasers: An immigrant work force on the trail of extreme weather

>> Miriam Jordan, The New York Times

Published: 06 Oct 2019 04:12 PM BdST Updated: 06 Oct 2019 04:12 PM BdST

Previous Next
They arrived by the hundreds last year after Hurricane Michael sliced through the Florida Panhandle, packing 160 mph winds that snapped pine trees in half, mangled steel posts, ripped off roofs and upended people’s lives. Without electricity, potable water or reliable accommodation, a rapid-response labour force got to work carting away the wreckage.

In the ensuing months, the workers — nearly all of them from Central America, Mexico and Venezuela — toiled day and night across Bay County. In towns like Callaway, which saw 90% of its housing stock damaged by the Category 5 storm last October, they are still working.

Like the migrant farmworkers of yesteryear who followed the crops, the hurricane workers move from disaster to disaster. And as the United States confronts more extreme weather caused by climate change, theirs has become a growth industry.

But since arriving in Bay County during the chaotic weeks after Hurricane Michael, many of the immigrant workers have been exploited by employers who do not always pay what they are owed or landlords who charge exorbitant rent for their temporary quarters. Some have been stopped by sheriff’s deputies and transferred to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

A home damaged by 2018's Hurricane Michael, in Panama City, Fla, Sep 25, 2019. In the months after the hurricane sliced through the Florida Panhandle last year, workers — nearly all of them from Central America, Mexico and Venezuela — toiled day and night across Bay County to repair the damage wrought by winds that snapped pine trees in half. The New York Times

A home damaged by 2018's Hurricane Michael, in Panama City, Fla, Sep 25, 2019. In the months after the hurricane sliced through the Florida Panhandle last year, workers — nearly all of them from Central America, Mexico and Venezuela — toiled day and night across Bay County to repair the damage wrought by winds that snapped pine trees in half. The New York Times

A Florida law passed this year requires localities to cooperate with federal immigration authorities. In 2018, 24 immigrants were transferred from the Bay County sheriff to ICE, the federal agency that oversees deportations. In the first three months of this year, the most recent period for which data was available, 42 people were transferred.

A nonprofit called Resilience Force has been meeting with immigrant workers, trying to organise them and lobby to improve conditions.

At a meeting of Bay County commissioners in mid-September, Saket Soni, Resilience Force’s executive director, asked them to consider an ordinance that would make it a violation of county law to underpay or retaliate against workers.

The meeting also featured workers who shared their own stories. Ana Salazar, 58, said she had come from Venezuela with her two sons to do debris removal and reconstruction. The immigrant said she represented several workers employed by Winterfell Construction, owned by one of the county commissioners, Tommy Hamm. They had received “absolutely no payment from the company,” she said.

Several other workers corroborated Salazar’s account, but Hamm said neither Salazar nor the other workers present had worked directly for him.

© 2019 New York Times News Service

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Motorcade carrying North Korean delegation heads for Villa Elfvik on the island of Lidingo off Stockholm, Sweden, Oct 5, 2019. REUTERS

N Korea breaks off nuclear talks with US

Protesters wearing masks gather during an anti-government rally at Causeway Bay, in Hong Kong, China Oct 6, 2019. REUTERS

Thousands defy HK mask ban

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi of Pakistan, fourth from right, met with the Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, fourth from left, and his delegation at the Pakistan Foreign Ministry in Islamabad on Thursday. The New York Times

US envoy meets Taliban for first time

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ukraine speaks while meeting with President Donald Trump at the InterContinental New York Barclay in New York, Sep 25, 2019. Trump’s allies sought help from a prosecutor with no formal legal training and a long history of wielding the law in personal battles. The New York Times

The Ukrainian ex-prosecutor behind impeachment furore

Officers outside Police Headquarters in Paris on Thursday after a co-worker slashed four colleagues to death. The New York Times

Paris police stunned by killer in their midst

US President-elect Donald Trump and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney emerge after their meeting at the main clubhouse at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, US, November 19, 2016. REUTERS

Trump blasts Republican senator

FILE PHOTO: Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City, New York, US, Sep 24, 2019. REUTERS

Turkey to launch military operation in northeast Syria

A demonstrator holds an Iraqi flag at a protest after the lifting of the curfew, following four days of nationwide anti-government protests that turned violent, in Baghdad, Iraq Oct 5, 2019. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

11 killed in new Iraq clashes

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.