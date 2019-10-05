Truck crash with minibus kills ten people in southern Romania
>> Reuters
Published: 05 Oct 2019 05:38 PM BdST Updated: 05 Oct 2019 05:38 PM BdST
A heavy truck collided with a minibus in southern Romania on Saturday, killing ten people and injuring many others.
The accident, in which the drivers of both vehicles were killed, happened near the village of Balaciu in the Ialomita region, Romanian emergency service IGSU said.
Local police have opened a criminal investigation into the cause of the crash, spokeswoman Ludmila Dascalu said, adding: "Both drivers are dead and this hampers our investigation".
Romania's poor road infrastructure has impeded economic development. With a population of 20 million, ithas only 800 kilometres of motorways, less than half that of neighbouring Hungary even though it is more than double its size.
"I am so sorry for the victims, we can say that lack of infrastructure kills," Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said.
