Home > World

Trump publicly urges China to investigate the Bidens

>> Eileen Sullivan, The New York Times

Published: 04 Oct 2019 01:15 AM BdST Updated: 04 Oct 2019 01:15 AM BdST

President Donald Trump on Thursday publicly called on China to investigate a political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden, in an extraordinary presidential request to a foreign country for help that could benefit him in the 2020 election.

“China should start an investigation into the Bidens,” Trump said Thursday.

The call for China to investigate Biden and his son Hunter’s business dealings there came as the first witness appeared on Capitol Hill to be interviewed by House investigators as part of an impeachment inquiry into the president’s request in a phone call for help from President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ukraine.

Trump has defended his conversation with Zelenskiy as “perfect” even after a reconstructed transcript of the call was released that showed him seeking help from Ukraine in investigating the Bidens. And he doubled down on his request Thursday.

“I would say that President Zelenskiy, if it were me, I would recommend that they start an investigation into the Bidens,” Trump said. “Because nobody has any doubt that they weren’t crooked.”

These requests, which critics argue are an abuse of presidential power, echo comments Trump made as a presidential candidate in 2016 for Russia to release missing emails of his political opponent, Hillary Clinton.

Trump made the comments about China before the latest round of trade talks, which are set to take place next week.

In calling for China to investigate the Bidens, Trump referred to a business deal Hunter Biden was in that involved a fund drawing from investment from the Chinese government-owned Bank of China.

The fund was announced in late 2013 — days after Hunter Biden and one of his daughters flew to China from Japan aboard Air Force Two with the vice president, who was in the midst of a diplomatic mission.

Conservative author Peter Schweizer claimed that Hunter Biden used the trip to secure a deal with the Bank of China. That allegation has been echoed by Trump’s allies and by the president himself Thursday.

A lawyer for Hunter Biden has said that he did not conduct any business related to the China investment fund on that trip, and that he was never an equity owner in the fund while his father was vice president. Hunter Biden later acquired a 10% interest in the entity that oversees the fund.

 

© 2019 The New York Times Company

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he leaves the White House en route to Florida on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. (Pete Marovich/The New York Times)

Trump publicly urges China to investigate the Bidens

French police secure the area in front of the Paris Police headquarters in Paris, France, October 3, 2019. Reuters

4 killed in Paris police HQ attack

The White House in Washington, Sept 29, 2019. The whistleblower who revealed President Donald Trump’s attempt to pressure Ukraine’s leader to open investigations that could benefit him politically also accused White House officials of essentially hiding a rough record of the conversation by placing it in the same highly restricted computer system for closely guarded government secrets. (Al Drago/The New York Times)

The extra-secret White House computer system

Former Vice President Joe Biden, a Democratic presidential hopeful, addresses the 2020 Gun Safety Forum in Las Vegas, Oct 2, 2019. The New York Times.

Biden hits back at Trump

Botham Jean's younger brother Brandt Jean hugs former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger after delivering his impact statement to her following her 10-year prison sentence for murder at the Frank Crowley Courts Building in Dallas, Texas, US Oct 2, 2019. REUTERS

Ex-Dallas cop jailed for 10 years  

Heightened security seen at Yangon International Airport on Friday after the US Embassy warned of potential attacks in Yangon, Mandalay and Nay Pyi Taw. The Myanmar Times

US issues Myanmar security alert

Demonstrators disperse as Iraqi security forces use tear gas during a protest over unemployment, corruption and poor public services, in Baghdad, Iraq October 2, 2019. REUTERS

Iraq declares curfew in Baghdad

The Committee to Protect Journalists and other press freedom activists hold a candlelight vigil in front of the Saudi Embassy to mark the anniversary of the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul, Wednesday evening in Washington, US, October 2, 2019. REUTERS

Khashoggi's shadow stalks Saudi price

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.