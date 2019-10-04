Trump publicly urges China to investigate the Bidens
>> Eileen Sullivan, The New York Times
Published: 04 Oct 2019 01:15 AM BdST Updated: 04 Oct 2019 01:15 AM BdST
President Donald Trump on Thursday publicly called on China to investigate a political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden, in an extraordinary presidential request to a foreign country for help that could benefit him in the 2020 election.
“China should start an investigation into the Bidens,” Trump said Thursday.
The call for China to investigate Biden and his son Hunter’s business dealings there came as the first witness appeared on Capitol Hill to be interviewed by House investigators as part of an impeachment inquiry into the president’s request in a phone call for help from President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ukraine.
Trump has defended his conversation with Zelenskiy as “perfect” even after a reconstructed transcript of the call was released that showed him seeking help from Ukraine in investigating the Bidens. And he doubled down on his request Thursday.
“I would say that President Zelenskiy, if it were me, I would recommend that they start an investigation into the Bidens,” Trump said. “Because nobody has any doubt that they weren’t crooked.”
These requests, which critics argue are an abuse of presidential power, echo comments Trump made as a presidential candidate in 2016 for Russia to release missing emails of his political opponent, Hillary Clinton.
Trump made the comments about China before the latest round of trade talks, which are set to take place next week.
In calling for China to investigate the Bidens, Trump referred to a business deal Hunter Biden was in that involved a fund drawing from investment from the Chinese government-owned Bank of China.
The fund was announced in late 2013 — days after Hunter Biden and one of his daughters flew to China from Japan aboard Air Force Two with the vice president, who was in the midst of a diplomatic mission.
Conservative author Peter Schweizer claimed that Hunter Biden used the trip to secure a deal with the Bank of China. That allegation has been echoed by Trump’s allies and by the president himself Thursday.
A lawyer for Hunter Biden has said that he did not conduct any business related to the China investment fund on that trip, and that he was never an equity owner in the fund while his father was vice president. Hunter Biden later acquired a 10% interest in the entity that oversees the fund.
© 2019 The New York Times Company
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Trump publicly urges China to investigate the Bidens
- Trump again seeks foreign help to investigate Bidens, calling on China
- The extra-secret White House computer system, explained
- Attacker fatally stabs officer in Paris police station, is then shot dead
- Ex-Dallas cop sentenced to 10 years for killing unarmed black man in his own apartment
- US issues security alert for key Myanmar cities
- Joe Biden warns Trump: ‘You’re not going to destroy me’
- Amid tensions, Iran's oil minister calls Saudi counterpart a friend
- Taliban delay Afghan election results by destroying cell towers
- Shadow of writer’s murder stalks Saudi prince
Most Read
- Hasina arrives in New Delhi
- Zia Choudhury of Bangladesh appointed UN Resident Coordinator in Botswana
- Imran Khan speaks to Hasina over phone before her India trip
- BNP MPs urge Hasina to meet Khaleda, set her free
- Hasina-Modi talks in New Delhi: Dhaka to raise Teesta, NRC and border killings
- Bangladesh mulling e-cigarette ban amid growing health concerns
- US issues security alert for key Myanmar cities
- Saima Wazed Hossain among 100 ‘Innovative Women Leaders in Global Mental Health’
- Police arrest ‘new leader’ of banned militant outfit HuJi, two others in Dhaka
- List of 'wrongdoers' in PM’s hands: AL leader Quader