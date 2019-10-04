Home > World

North Korea, US envoys to resume high-stakes nuclear talks over weekend

  >>  Reuters

Published: 04 Oct 2019 10:11 AM BdST Updated: 04 Oct 2019 10:11 AM BdST

As negotiators for the United States and North Korea resume talks over Pyongyang’s nuclear programme this weekend, analysts say that the leaders of both countries face increased incentives to strike a deal, but that it is far from clear they will find common ground after months of deadlock and increased tensions.

The meeting in Stockholm will be the first formal working-level talks since US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met in June, vowing to restart negotiations that had stalled after their failed summit in February.

Since June, however, American officials have struggled to persuade North Korea to return to the table.

That appeared to change this week when North Korea abruptly announced that it had agreed to hold talks.

The stakes have grown for Trump and Kim, but publicly the two sides have shown no sign of where they may compromise.

On Wednesday North Korea test fired a ballistic missile designed for submarine launch, the latest in a series of missile tests that analysts say underscores the need for Washington to move quickly to negotiate at least some limits on Pyongyang’s growing arsenal.

Trump continued to downplay the test in remarks to reporters in Washington, noting that the two sides would soon be meeting.

North Korea is under tough sanctions that ban much of its trade, although the United Nations has warned that the country has circumvented many of the sanctions.

US Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun is expected to lead the American delegation.

Biegun has often struck a more pragmatic note than former national security adviser John Bolton, who pushed Trump to maintain a harder line in Hanoi but was fired last month.

Policy analysts said Bolton’s departure could help US efforts to revive the talks. But, they said, it would not make Washington’s aim of persuading Pyongyang to give up its nuclear weapons any easier.

The North Korean delegation will be led by its former ambassador to Vietnam, Kim Myong Gil, who stepped in after his predecessor was reportedly removed in a diplomatic shakeup.

“There’s been a new signal from the US side, so we’re going with great expectations and optimism about the outcome,” Kim told reporters in Beijing before boarding for Stockholm.

SEEKING CONCESSIONS

Pyongyang will likely seek a declaration ending the technical state of war that has existed since the 1950-1953 Korean War, opening liaison offices with the United States, and possibly economic aid, said Professor Ramon Pacheco Pardo at King’s College London, who has met with North Korean officials as part of separate semi-official discussions.

But sanctions relief will be at the top of the list for the North Koreans because Kim Jong Un needs to show he is winning material benefits from Washington, Pacheco Pardo said.

“North Korea will want sanctions relief, however partial and even if it is the form of their interruption rather than full removal,” he said. “From Pyongyang’s perspective, that would show that the US is serious about a step-by-step process.”

Any agreement at the working-level talks would likely be finalised at yet another summit between Trump and Kim, who have pinned hopes for a breakthrough on their personal relationship.

The most visible and longest-running part of North Korea’s nuclear program, the Yongbyon nuclear complex, is a central point of contention.

South Korean officials have pressed Washington to accept the closure of Yongbyon in return for lifting at least some sanctions, arguing it would be a significant step toward curtailing North Korea’s ability to build more nuclear weapons. Some observers, however, question how useful Yongbyon is.

Nuclear experts and American officials have estimated that North Korea may have had the material necessary to build up to a dozen more warheads since talks with the United States in early 2018.

Kim offered to close the facility during the February summit with Trump, but American officials said he wanted too many sanctions lifted in exchange.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

What appears to be a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) flies in an undisclosed location in this undated picture released by North Korea's Central News Agency (KCNA) on October 2, 2019. KCNA via REUTER

N Korea-US talks set to resume

FILE PHOTO: Then-US Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden attend an NCAA basketball game between Georgetown University and Duke University in Washington, US, January 30, 2010. Picture taken January 30, 2010. REUTERS

Trump's claims and Hunter Biden's China dealings

Demonstrators clash with riot police during protests after Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno's government ended four-decade-old fuel subsidies, in Quito, Ecuador October 3, 2019. REUTERS

Ecuador declares state of emergency

A demonstrator runs between burning tires during a curfew, two days after the nationwide anti-government protests turned violent, in Baghdad, Iraq October 3, 2019. REUTERS

Death toll climbs in Iraq protests

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he leaves the White House en route to Florida on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. (Pete Marovich/The New York Times)

Trump publicly urges China to investigate the Bidens

French police secure the area in front of the Paris Police headquarters in Paris, France, October 3, 2019. Reuters

4 killed in Paris police HQ attack

The White House in Washington, Sept 29, 2019. The whistleblower who revealed President Donald Trump’s attempt to pressure Ukraine’s leader to open investigations that could benefit him politically also accused White House officials of essentially hiding a rough record of the conversation by placing it in the same highly restricted computer system for closely guarded government secrets. (Al Drago/The New York Times)

The extra-secret White House computer system

Former Vice President Joe Biden, a Democratic presidential hopeful, addresses the 2020 Gun Safety Forum in Las Vegas, Oct 2, 2019. The New York Times.

Biden hits back at Trump

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.