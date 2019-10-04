Hong Kong leader invokes emergency powers to try to quell escalating violence
>> Reuters
Published: 04 Oct 2019 01:39 PM BdST Updated: 04 Oct 2019 01:39 PM BdST
Hong Kong's embattled leader Carrie Lam on Friday invoked colonial-era emergency powers for the first time in more than 50 years in a dramatic move intended to quell escalating violence in the Chinese-ruled city.
Lam, speaking at a news conference, said a ban on face masks would take effect Saturday, Oct. 5, under the emergency laws that allow authorities to "make any regulations whatsoever" in the public interest.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Unkempt? Presidential spokesman tells critics Duterte smells 'refreshing'
- Mahathir says Hong Kong leader should step down
- Hong Kong leader invokes emergency powers to try to quell escalating violence
- Explainer: Trump's claims and Hunter Biden's dealings in China
- Ecuador declares state of emergency as fuel protesters battle police
- North Korea, US envoys to resume high-stakes nuclear talks over weekend
- Death toll climbs, unrest spreads in Iraq in days of protests
- Trump publicly urges China to investigate the Bidens
- Trump again seeks foreign help to investigate Bidens, calling on China
- The extra-secret White House computer system, explained
Most Read
- Bangladesh Bank seeks Jubo League chief Omar Faruk’s bank statements
- Two automatic Mahjong tables recovered in Dhaka anti-gambling raid
- Bangladesh mulling e-cigarette ban amid growing health concerns
- List of 'wrongdoers' in PM’s hands: AL leader Quader
- Police arrest ‘new leader’ of banned militant outfit HuJi, two others in Dhaka
- Knife attack at Paris police headquarters leaves 4 dead
- Bangladesh can become South Asia's economic hub, Hasina tells India Economic Summit
- BB investigating Assistant IGP Anisur, wife ex-MP Fatema's financial history
- Train accident in Rangpur leaves 1 dead, several others injured
- US issues security alert for key Myanmar cities