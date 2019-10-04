Hong Kong leader invokes emergency powers to try to quell escalating violence

Hong Kong's embattled leader Carrie Lam on Friday invoked colonial-era emergency powers for the first time in more than 50 years in a dramatic move intended to quell escalating violence in the Chinese-ruled city.

Lam, speaking at a news conference, said a ban on face masks would take effect Saturday, Oct. 5, under the emergency laws that allow authorities to "make any regulations whatsoever" in the public interest.