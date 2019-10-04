HK must protect freedom of assembly: UN rights office
>> Reuters
Published: 04 Oct 2019 06:51 PM BdST Updated: 04 Oct 2019 06:51 PM BdST
The United Nations human rights office said on Friday that any new government measures to cope with protests in Hong Kong must be grounded in law and protect the right to freedom of assembly.
Any use of force should be exceptional and only in compliance with international standards, including the principles of necessity and proportionality, UN human rights spokeswoman Marta Hurtado told a Geneva briefing.
Hong Kong’s embattled leader Carrie Lam invoked colonial-era emergency powers on Friday for the first time in more than 50 years, in a dramatic move intended to quell escalating violence in the Chinese-ruled city.
Lam said a ban on face masks would take effect on Saturday under the emergency laws that allow authorities to “make any regulations whatsoever” in whatever they deem to be in the public interest.
Hurtado, asked about the measures, said: “Any restriction must have a basis in law and be proportionate and as least intrusive as possible. Freedom of peaceful assembly is a fundamental right and should be enjoyed without restriction to the greatest extent possible.”
The use of firearms was only acceptable as a “last resort”, and only to protect against an immediate threat, she added.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- HK must protect freedom of assembly: UN rights office
- Egypt’s harsh crackdown quashes protest movement
- Death toll surges to 44 as Iraq unrest accelerates; no 'magic solution' says PM
- Unkempt? Presidential spokesman tells critics Duterte smells 'refreshing'
- Mahathir says Hong Kong leader should step down
- Hong Kong leader invokes emergency powers to try to quell escalating violence
- Explainer: Trump's claims and Hunter Biden's dealings in China
- Ecuador declares state of emergency as fuel protesters battle police
- North Korea, US envoys to resume high-stakes nuclear talks over weekend
- Death toll climbs, unrest spreads in Iraq in days of protests
Most Read
- Bangladesh Bank seeks Jubo League chief Omar Faruk’s bank statements
- Two automatic Mahjong tables recovered in Dhaka anti-gambling raid
- Fugitive crime kingpin Zeesan Ahmed arrested in Dubai
- BB investigating Assistant IGP Anisur, wife ex-MP Fatema's financial history
- Bangladesh Army probing alleged rape of Rohingya girl by troops at refugee camp
- Bangladesh beat Bhutan 2-0 in second FIFA friendly
- Bangladesh mulling e-cigarette ban amid growing health concerns
- Bangladesh can become South Asia's economic hub, Hasina tells India Economic Summit
- List of 'wrongdoers' in PM’s hands: AL leader Quader
- Knife attack at Paris police headquarters leaves 4 dead