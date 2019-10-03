Knife attack at Paris police headquarters kills at least 4 officers
>>Aurelien Breeden, The New York Times
Published: 03 Oct 2019 07:22 PM BdST Updated: 03 Oct 2019 08:00 PM BdST
At least four police officers were killed Thursday at Paris police headquarters by a man with a knife, according to a French police union official.
The official from the Alliance Police Nationale union, Loïc Travers, told reporters that the assailant was an administrative employee who had worked at police headquarters for more than 20 years.
The unidentified attacker was shot and killed by a police officer, Travers said.
He said the assailant appeared to have started attacking officers in his office before moving to other areas in the headquarters.
“The motive is not yet known,” Travers added.
French police secure the area in front of the Paris Police headquarters in Paris, France, October 3, 2019. Reuters
The severity of the assault will most likely rekindle concerns about how the French capital has become a target of terrorists, most notably with the attacks on Charlie Hebdo in 2015 and a series of coordinated attacks in a nighttime rampage across the city later that year that left more than 100 dead.
The attack came a
day after tens of thousands of police officers demonstrated in Paris in anger
over what they said were bad working conditions and a lack of public respect,
and over several police suicides this year.
