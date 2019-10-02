Home > World

Trump wants to ‘interview’ whistleblower

>>Eileen Sullivan, The New York Times

Published: 02 Oct 2019 09:40 AM BdST Updated: 02 Oct 2019 09:40 AM BdST

President Donald Trump on Tuesday kept his focus on an anonymous whistleblower, asking why he was not “entitled to interview” the person, a day after he said the White House was trying to find out the person’s identity, despite institutional directives and confidentiality protections.

In addition to interviewing the “so-called ‘Whistleblower,' ” Trump wrote on Twitter on Tuesday, he would also like to interview “the person who gave all of the false information to him.” On Sunday, Trump tweeted, “Like every American, I deserve to meet my accuser.”

Trump’s focus on the whistleblower is one of several ways the White House has addressed the complaint — which alleged that Trump was using his office for personal gain — and the phone call at the center of it between Trump and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ukraine. Trump has repeatedly defended his conversation with Zelenskiy as “perfect.”

Trump is particularly focused on the source of the information the whistleblower disclosed and the fact that the whistleblower did not witness anything described in the complaint firsthand.

But witnessing actions is not a requirement for filing a complaint, according to the inspector general of the intelligence community, which said Monday in a release that a whistleblower “need not possess firsthand information in order to file a complaint or information with respect to an urgent concern.”

Although Trump wants to learn the identity of the whistleblower, policies have been devised to prevent that.

“The law and policy supports protection of the identity of the whistleblower from disclosure and from retaliation,” Mark Zaid, a lawyer representing the whistleblower, has said. “No exceptions exist for any individual.”

House Democrats announced an impeachment inquiry last week into the allegations before the full complaint and reconstructed transcript were released.

Since then, the House has subpoenaed Trump’s private lawyer, Rudy Giuliani. Giuliani’s name comes up multiple times in the July 25 conversation between the president and Zelenskiy, and he has publicly acknowledged trying to gather damaging information on Democrats from Ukrainian officials, specifically targeting former Vice President Joe Biden, a leading Democratic presidential candidate for the 2020 race against Trump.

Giuliani did not say how he planned to respond to the subpoena, if at all. House Democrats have warned Trump administration officials not to stonewall their investigation. And Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., the majority leader, said Monday that if the House impeached Trump, “I would have no choice but to take it up.” It was the first time McConnell confirmed that the Senate would have to hold a trial and was a sign that the fallout from the phone call was not likely to disappear.

House investigators have arranged to meet privately with the whistleblower, although a date has not been set.

