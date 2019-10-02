Trump wants to ‘interview’ whistleblower
>>Eileen Sullivan, The New York Times
Published: 02 Oct 2019 09:40 AM BdST Updated: 02 Oct 2019 09:40 AM BdST
President Donald Trump on Tuesday kept his focus on an anonymous whistleblower, asking why he was not “entitled to interview” the person, a day after he said the White House was trying to find out the person’s identity, despite institutional directives and confidentiality protections.
In addition to interviewing the “so-called ‘Whistleblower,' ” Trump wrote on Twitter on Tuesday, he would also like to interview “the person who gave all of the false information to him.” On Sunday, Trump tweeted, “Like every American, I deserve to meet my accuser.”
Trump’s focus on the whistleblower is one of several ways the White House has addressed the complaint — which alleged that Trump was using his office for personal gain — and the phone call at the center of it between Trump and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ukraine. Trump has repeatedly defended his conversation with Zelenskiy as “perfect.”
Trump is particularly focused on the source of the information the whistleblower disclosed and the fact that the whistleblower did not witness anything described in the complaint firsthand.
But witnessing actions is not a requirement for filing a complaint, according to the inspector general of the intelligence community, which said Monday in a release that a whistleblower “need not possess firsthand information in order to file a complaint or information with respect to an urgent concern.”
Although Trump wants to learn the identity of the whistleblower, policies have been devised to prevent that.
“The law and policy supports protection of the identity of the whistleblower from disclosure and from retaliation,” Mark Zaid, a lawyer representing the whistleblower, has said. “No exceptions exist for any individual.”
House Democrats announced an impeachment inquiry last week into the allegations before the full complaint and reconstructed transcript were released.
Since then, the House has subpoenaed Trump’s private lawyer, Rudy Giuliani. Giuliani’s name comes up multiple times in the July 25 conversation between the president and Zelenskiy, and he has publicly acknowledged trying to gather damaging information on Democrats from Ukrainian officials, specifically targeting former Vice President Joe Biden, a leading Democratic presidential candidate for the 2020 race against Trump.
Giuliani did not say how he planned to respond to the subpoena, if at all. House Democrats have warned Trump administration officials not to stonewall their investigation. And Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., the majority leader, said Monday that if the House impeached Trump, “I would have no choice but to take it up.” It was the first time McConnell confirmed that the Senate would have to hold a trial and was a sign that the fallout from the phone call was not likely to disappear.
House investigators have arranged to meet privately with the whistleblower, although a date has not been set.
c.2019 The New York Times Company
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Trade clashes are weakening global growth
- Uttar Pradesh police told to ‘identify, deport Bangladeshis, other foreigners‘
- Parliament speaker in Nepal resigns after rape accusation
- Migrant, refugee death toll in Mediterranean tops 1,000 for 6th year: UN
- Saudi prince seeks to dodge blame for Khashoggi killing: UN expert
- Amit Shah vows NRC in West Bengal, says illegal immigrants will be ‘thrown out’
- One killed, 10 injured in attack at Finnish college
- Indonesia police fire tear gas as rallies over new laws turn violent
- One person in critical condition as HK protests escalate -hospital authority
- Thousands in Indonesia protest bills to limit rights and ban extramarital sex
Most Read
- Khaleda is ‘ready to go abroad for treatment if bailed’, a BNP MP says
- UK’s CDC Group gives $30m in loans to BRAC Bank, opens branch in Dhaka
- Fire guts airline office at Sonargaon Hotel
- Hasina returns to Dhaka after eight-day visit to New York
- RAB arrests businessman Salim Prodhan over online gambling platform
- RAB seizes foreign currencies, liquor from Salim Prodhan’s office, home
- DNCC to name first bicycle lane after Bangabandhu
- Number of agreements to be exchanged during Hasina’s visit: India
- Eat less red meat, scientists said. Now some believe that was bad advice
- Giasuddin Al Mamun’s friend Salim Prodhan sent money to London: RAB