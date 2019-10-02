Home > World

In Hong Kong, protesters target mainland and pro-Beijing businesses

  >>  Reuters

Published: 02 Oct 2019 10:43 AM BdST Updated: 02 Oct 2019 10:43 AM BdST

Hong Kong anti-government protesters are increasingly focusing their anger on mainland Chinese businesses and those with pro-Beijing links, daubing graffiti on store fronts and vandalising outlets in the heart of the financial centre.

Protesters took aim at some of China's largest banks at the weekend, spray-painting anti-China slogans on shuttered branches and trashing ATM machines of outlets such as Bank of China , while nearby international counterparts such as Standard Chartered escaped untouched.

Another target was shops operated by Maxim's Caterers, including American coffee chain Starbucks Corp, after the daughter of the Hong Kong company's founder condemned the protesters at the United Nations human rights council in Geneva.

Demonstrators scrawled anti-China graffiti on several Starbucks outlets, including in the bustling tourist and business districts of Causeway Bay and Admiralty.

Companies across Hong Kong, the Asian base for many global businesses, are walking a tightrope between the protesters and China's Communist Party rulers in Beijing.

Cathay Pacific Airways became the biggest corporate casualty when China demanded in August that it suspend staff involved in the protest movement that has plunged Hong Kong into its biggest political crisis in decades.

At least 20 pilots and cabin crew have since been fired, the Hong Kong Confederation of Trade Unions has said.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

The Yangshan Port outside Shanghai, China, May 27, 2019. The New York Times

Trade clashes weakening global growth

FILE PHOTO: A worker cleans graffiti sprayed by anti-government protesters at a Starbucks coffee shop a day after a protest in Causeway Bay district, Hong Kong, China, Sep 30, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File Photo

HK protesters target mainland and pro-Beijing businesses

FILE PHOTO: Edouard Balladur, former French prime minister, attends an event in Paris Feb 8, 2011. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Ex-French PM to face trial over 1990s ‘Karachi affair’

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson prepares his keynote speech which he will deliver to the Conservative party conference tomorrow, in Manchester, Britain October 1, 2019. REUTERS

Johnson to unveil final Brexit offer to EU

An Indian policeman patrols a deserted road during restrictions after scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the Indian government, in Srinagar, August 20, 2019. REUTERS

150 children detained in Indian Kashmir

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters in the Oval Office after the swearing-in of his new labour secretary, Eugene Scalia, on Monday, Sept 30, 2019. The New York Times

Trump wants to ‘interview’ whistleblower

Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive of Facebook, testifies before the House Energy and Commerce Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, April 11, 2018. The New York Times

Zuckerberg hates Warren’s plan to break up Facebook

Riot police detain anti-government protesters during a protest on China's National Day in Hong Kong, China October 1, 2019. Reuters

HK protests: 1 shot in chest

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.