Ex-French PM Balladur to face trial over 1990s Pakistan submarine deal
>> Reuters
Published: 02 Oct 2019 10:39 AM BdST Updated: 02 Oct 2019 10:39 AM BdST
Former French prime minister Edouard Balladur and an ex-defence minister will face trial over the so-called "Karachi affair", an inquiry related to alleged kickbacks in a mid-1990s submarine deal with Pakistan, a judicial source said on Tuesday.
Balladur, who was prime minister between 1993 and 1995, and Francois Leotard will face trial in a special French court set for present and past members of government, the source said.
Both Balladur and Leotard have denied any wrongdoing.
Those examining the case are looking into whether the alleged kickbacks from the deal financed Balladur's 1995 presidential election campaign, when Balladur eventually lost to the late Jacques Chirac.
Judges are trying to unravel a series of dealings by middlemen, and possible kickbacks linked to the sale of Agosta class submarines by the French government to Pakistan in the 1990s.
The contracts with Pakistan, and commission payments to intermediaries, came under the spotlight after a 2002 suicide bomb attack on a bus in the Pakistani city of Karachi killed 11 French nationals working on the submarine project.
Pakistan authorities attributed the attack to Islamist militants, but an investigation into the bomb attack is trying to establish whether there was any link to financial flows relating to the sale of three submarines to Pakistan.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Taiwan divers search for trapped fishermen after bridge collapse killed four
- In Hong Kong, protesters target mainland and pro-Beijing businesses
- Ex-French PM Balladur to face trial over 1990s Pakistan submarine deal
- Final proposal: UK PM Johnson to unveil Brexit offer to EU
- Nine-year-old among nearly 150 children briefly held in Indian Kashmir: court probe
- Trump wants to ‘interview’ whistleblower
- Zuckerberg hates Warren’s plan to break up Facebook. She doesn’t care
- Trade clashes are weakening global growth
- Uttar Pradesh police told to ‘identify, deport Bangladeshis, other foreigners‘
- Parliament speaker in Nepal resigns after rape accusation
Most Read
- Khaleda is ‘ready to go abroad for treatment if bailed’, a BNP MP says
- UK’s CDC Group gives $30m in loans to BRAC Bank, opens branch in Dhaka
- RAB seizes foreign currencies, liquor from Salim Prodhan’s office, home
- Number of agreements to be exchanged during Hasina’s visit: India
- RAB arrests businessman Salim Prodhan over online gambling platform
- Giasuddin Al Mamun’s friend Salim Prodhan sent money to London: RAB
- DNCC to name first bicycle lane after Bangabandhu
- Hasina returns to Dhaka after eight-day visit to New York
- Heavy rain, not Farakka barrage, is causing floods: official
- Fire guts airline office at Sonargaon Hotel