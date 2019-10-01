Parliament speaker in Nepal resigns after rape accusation
>>The New York Times
Published: 01 Oct 2019 11:45 PM BdST Updated: 01 Oct 2019 11:45 PM BdST
The speaker of Nepal’s lower house of Parliament resigned from his position on Tuesday after a parliamentary employee accused him of raping her on Sunday in her apartment in Kathmandu, the capital.
The lawmaker, Krishna Bahadur Mahara, a towering figure in the country’s governing Nepal Communist Party, denied assaulting the woman and suggested that she was retaliating after being denied a job in his office.
But after the woman’s accusations became public on Monday, the party faced increasing pressure to take action.
At an emergency meeting on Tuesday, party leaders including Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli ordered Mr. Mahara to step down, and he did so shortly thereafter. He will retain his seat in Parliament.
Subscribe for original insights, commentary and discussions on the major news stories of the week, from columnists Max Fisher and Amanda Taub.
“Since various media outlets raised serious questions regarding my character, I hereby resign from my position on moral grounds to ease an independent, free and fair investigation until the investigation process completes,” Mr. Mahara said in a written statement.
Such swift action is unusual in Nepal, where the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment has struggled to gain ground.
The Nepali news site Hamrakura.com published an interview with the accuser on Monday, which led to calls by opposition parties and the public for an independent investigation of her claims and demands that Mr. Mahara step aside at least temporarily.
According to local news accounts, the woman said that Mr. Mahara had tried unsuccessfully for years to force himself upon her. She said that on Sunday evening, when her husband was away, Mr. Mahara came to her apartment with whiskey and snacks.
As his security guards waited outside, she said, he forced her to drink liquor and then raped her. When she tried to resist, she said, he beat her.
The woman did not respond to requests for comment on Tuesday.
Mr. Mahara, a former Maoist rebel leader who served as a government minister multiple times, has been an important leader in Nepalese politics. He led the team of Maoist negotiators who cut a deal with the government in 2006 to end the insurgency and bring the Maoists into mainstream politics.
The police said they had started an investigation into the accusations against Mr. Mahara.
“He is already under our scrutiny,” said Uttam Raj Subedi, a senior police official in Kathmandu. “We have recovered some objects from her apartment.”
Mr. Subedi said the police would take Mr. Mahara into custody once the victim formally lodged a complaint.
Encouraged by the global #MeToo movement, some Nepali victims of sexual harassment and abuse have spoken out against alleged perpetrators in the past year. The accused have included politicians, academics and theater artists. None of the accused men have been charged.
Women’s rights advocates campaigning for the prosecution of sexual harassment cases applauded Mr. Mahara’s resignation. But some said they worried about the accuser’s well-being in such a high-profile case.
“His immediate resignation is a good move,” said Mohna Ansari, a member of Nepal’s National Human Rights Commission.
“Victims’ protection is equally important, since the accused is such a powerful politician,” she said. “We are worried about that.”
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Saudi prince seeks to dodge blame for Khashoggi killing: UN expert
- Amit Shah vows NRC in West Bengal, says illegal immigrants will be ‘thrown out’
- One killed, 10 injured in attack at Finnish college
- Indonesia police fire tear gas as rallies over new laws turn violent
- One person in critical condition as HK protests escalate -hospital authority
- Thousands in Indonesia protest bills to limit rights and ban extramarital sex
- Streets of Hong Kong become protest battlefield on China National Day
- Nepal's parliament speaker resigns over rape allegation
- Iran court sentences brother of president Rouhani to five years in prison
- Bluff or masterstroke? Johnson's Brexit riddle baffles his party
Most Read
- RAB arrests businessman Salim Prodhan over online gambling platform
- Fire guts airline office at Sonargaon Hotel
- UK’s CDC Group gives $30m in loans to BRAC Bank, opens branch in Dhaka
- Hasina returns to Dhaka after eight-day visit to New York
- RAB seizes foreign currencies, liquor from Salim Prodhan’s office, home
- Khaleda is ‘ready to go abroad for treatment if bailed’, a BNP MP says
- Eat less red meat, scientists said. Now some believe that was bad advice
- DNCC to name first bicycle lane after Bangabandhu
- Lokman, Firoz placed on fresh remand
- China flexes military muscle to mark 70 years of Communist rule