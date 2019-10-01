One person in critical condition as HK protests escalate -hospital authority
>> Reuters
Published: 01 Oct 2019 07:08 PM BdST Updated: 01 Oct 2019 07:19 PM BdST
Fifteen people were wounded on Tuesday after a day of running clashes between police and protesters, with one person in critical condition, Hong Kong's Hospital Authority said.
The South China Morning Post and television reports said at least one person was wounded in the chest by police firing live rounds.
Police did not respond to requests for comment but have said they fired live rounds into the air in previous clashes.
Video footage of a police officer firing at a protester at close range went viral, but there was no immediate verification of its authenticity.
