Home > World

One killed, 10 injured in attack at Finnish college

  >>  Reuters

Published: 01 Oct 2019 08:35 PM BdST Updated: 01 Oct 2019 09:40 PM BdST

One person was killed and 10 were injured at a college in eastern Finland on Tuesday in a violent incident that a newspaper said began when a student attacked a teacher with a sword.

Police said they had opened fire during the incident at a college located in a shopping center in the town of Kuopio. One person, identified as a male Finnish citizen, was taken into custody. Police said he was among the injured.     

Finnish newspaper Iltalehti quoted a witness as saying that a student had come to class with a large bag, taken out a sword and attacked a teacher.

Ville Hokkanen, spokesman at the Eastern Finland Police Department, told Reuters the man had used a bladed weapon in the attack and had carried a gun.

“One person died in the incident and 10 were injured, one of which was the suspect,” Hokkanen said. “Two of these 10 were seriously injured.”

He declined to say whether police knew the reason for the attack or whether man was a student at the school.

Police were expected to give more details in a news conference later in the afternoon.

“The act of violence at Savo Vocational College in Kuopio is shocking and we utterly condemn it,” Prime Minister Antti Rinne said on Twitter. “I have had discussions with top police officers and the government is following the situation closely.”

Finland has seen two deadly school attacks in the past 12 years. In 2007, a student at the Jokela High School shot 8 people dead before killing himself. In 2008, a 22-year-old student at a vocational school in Kauhajoki shot 10 people dead before committing suicide.

Reporting by Simon Johnson, Anna Ringstrom, Johan Ahlander and Niklas Pollard in Stockholm, Tarmo Virki in Tallinn; Gdansk newsroom; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Angus MacSwan

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Riot police detain anti-government protesters during a protest on China's National Day in Hong Kong, China October 1, 2019. Reuters

HK protests: 1 shot in chest

One killed, 10 injured in attack at Finnish college

S Korea displays F-35 stealth jets

An anti-government protester throws an object during a demonstration in Sha Tin district, on China's National Day in Hong Kong, China Oct 1, 2019. REUTERS

HK streets become protest battlefield

Indonesia police fire tear gas as rallies turn violent

Nepal speaker resigns over rape allegation

FILE PHOTO: US National Security Advisor John Bolton speaks during a graduation ceremony at the US Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut, US, May 22, 2019. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

NK won't give up nuclear weapons: Bolton

A protest on Monday in Denpasar, on the resort island of Bali, against measures to ban sex outside of marriage and weaken Indonesia’s anti-graft agency. The New York Times

Thousands in Indonesia protest bills to limit rights and ban extramarital sex

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.