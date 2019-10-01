Home > World

Migrant, refugee death toll in Mediterranean tops 1,000 for 6th year: UN

  >>  Reuters

Published: 01 Oct 2019 11:14 PM BdST Updated: 01 Oct 2019 11:14 PM BdST

More than 1,000 migrants and refugees have died in the Mediterranean Sea this year, the sixth year in a row that this “bleak milestone” has been reached, the United Nations said on Tuesday.

The UN refugee agency UNHCR called for European Union (EU) member states to reactivate search and rescue operations and acknowledge the crucial role of aid groups’ vessels in saving lives at sea.

“The tragedy of the Mediterranean cannot be allowed to continue,” Charlie Yaxley, spokesman of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), said in a statement.

The bodies of five migrants were found on Morocco’s Atlantic coast near Casablanca on Monday, bringing to 12 the number killed when their boat capsized on Saturday, the state news agency reported.

The EU struck a deal with Ankara in 2016 to cut off refugee and migrant flows to Greece from Turkey. Departures, now also diverted largely via Libya and other parts of North Africa, have fallen sharply from a peak of more than 1 million in 2015 to some 78,000 so far this year, UNHCR figures show.

“Of course the number of people attempting to cross the Mediterranean are much lower. So, that points to the fact that the journeys themselves are much more dangerous,” UNHCR spokeswoman Liz Throssell told Reuters Television.

“It is also worth highlighting that 70 percent of the deaths actually occur on the central Mediterranean, namely people attempting to get from Libya across to Italy or Malta.”

More than 18,000 people have lost their lives in Mediterranean crossings since 2014, according to figures from both the UNHCR and the website of the UN’s International Organization for Migration (IOM).

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Riot police detain anti-government protesters during a protest on China's National Day in Hong Kong, China October 1, 2019. Reuters

HK protests: 1 shot in chest

One killed, 10 injured in attack at Finnish college

S Korea displays F-35 stealth jets

An anti-government protester throws an object during a demonstration in Sha Tin district, on China's National Day in Hong Kong, China Oct 1, 2019. REUTERS

HK streets become protest battlefield

Indonesia police fire tear gas as rallies turn violent

Nepal speaker resigns over rape allegation

FILE PHOTO: US National Security Advisor John Bolton speaks during a graduation ceremony at the US Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut, US, May 22, 2019. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

NK won't give up nuclear weapons: Bolton

A protest on Monday in Denpasar, on the resort island of Bali, against measures to ban sex outside of marriage and weaken Indonesia’s anti-graft agency. The New York Times

Thousands in Indonesia protest bills to limit rights and ban extramarital sex

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.