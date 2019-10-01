Iran court sentences brother of president Rouhani to five years in prison
>> Reuters
Published: 01 Oct 2019 04:38 PM BdST Updated: 01 Oct 2019 04:38 PM BdST
An Iranian court sentenced the brother of President Hassan Rouhani to five years in prison, a judiciary spokesman was quoted as saying on Tuesday by the semi-official Fars news.
In May, Hossein Fereydoun was sentenced to an unspecified jail term in a corruption case that the president’s supporters allege was politically motivated.
Judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili said Freydoun was jailed for five years but he may face further charges in another case, without giving details, Fars reported.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bluff or masterstroke? Johnson's Brexit riddle baffles his party
- Front-runners each claim victory in Afghan election
- North Korea won't give up nuclear weapons, says ex-Trump adviser Bolton
- S Korea displays F-35 stealth jets seen by the North as a threat
- In Kashmir, growing anger and misery
- Restive Hong Kong hunkers down as China's birthday celebrations begin
- Australia offered help in May for White House probe of Muller inquiry
- How Iran’s president left Trump hanging, and Macron in the hall
- China to mark 70 years of communism with massive show of force in Beijing
- American support for impeaching Trump rises to 45% amid Ukraine matter
Most Read
- RAB arrests businessman Salim Prodhan over online gambling platform
- Two REHAB directors arrested with alleged links to rape
- Pakistan summons Indian diplomat over deadly cross-border shelling in disputed Kashmir
- Paltan police OC Mahmudul suspended over rape allegations, faces investigation
- PM Hasina leaves New York for Dhaka
- Fire guts airline office at Sonargaon Hotel
- Gopalganj university VC Nasiruddin quits amid graft allegations
- Anti-corruption crackdown was necessary, says PM Hasina
- Grameenphone demands ‘framework’ for talks to end audit dispute
- Govt doubles price of entry ticket to launch terminals