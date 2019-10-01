Home > World

Australia offered help in May for White House probe of Muller inquiry

  >>  Reuters

Published: 01 Oct 2019 08:25 AM BdST Updated: 01 Oct 2019 08:25 AM BdST

Australia offered assistance in May for US President Donald Trump’s investigation of the origins of a damning report about Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election, a letter reviewed by Reuters shows.

The New York Times said Trump had asked Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for the help, in hopes of discrediting Special Counsel Robert Muller's investigation into Russia's campaign to aid Trump in winning the 2016 national election.

An Australian government source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed the two leaders spoke by telephone in September.

Trump's request, however, was preceded by an Australian offer of help, with its ambassador to the United States, Joe Hockey, writing to US Attorney-General William Barr in May to offer Canberra's assistance.

"The Australian government will use its best endeavours to support your efforts in this matter," Hockey wrote in a May 28 letter, referring to Trump's May 24 announcement of plans to investigate the origins of the FBI investigation.

Trump is under mounting pressure amid an impeachment investigation by the US House of Representatives into reports that he sought to influence foreign governments to go after his political adversaries.

The Democratic-led House began the inquiry last week after a whistleblower raised concerns that Trump tried to leverage nearly $400 million in proposed aid for Ukraine in exchange for an investigation of former US Vice President Joe Biden.

Biden is seeking the Democratic nomination to run against Trump in the 2020 election.

While the impeachment investigation threatens Trump's grip on power, his standing with voters remains soured by the Muller report, which was triggered by former Australian foreign minister Alexander Downer.

Downer was allegedly told in 2016 by George Papadopoulos, a Trump campaign aide, that Russia had damaging information about Hillary Clinton.

Downer reported the details of the conversation, which Papadopoulos denies, to the FBI.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

S Korea displays F-35 stealth jets

US President Donald Trump speaks as he meets with sheriffs from across the country on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, US, September 26, 2019. REUTERS

Support for impeaching Trump rises to 45%

Australia offered help in May for White House probe of Muller inquiry

Idress Malik, 28, who says he was detained and abused by the Indian Army in southern Kashmir's Shopian district last month, at home in India, Sept 15, 2019. The New York Times

In Kashmir, growing anger and misery

The rising sun is seen behind surveillance cameras near Tiananmen Square before a military parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of People's Republic of China, on its National Day in Beijing, China October 1, 2019. REUTERS

China to mark 70 years of communism showing force

A police officer stands guard as helicopters carrying China's national flag and Hong Kong's flag fly past, on China's National Day at Tsim Sha Tsui in Hong Kong, China October 1, 2019. REUTERS

Restive Hong Kong hunkers down

President Hassan Rouhani of Iran addresses the United Nations General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York, Sept 25, 2019. The New York Times.

How Rouhani left Trump hanging, and Macron in hall

Soldiers march in Tiananmen Square before a wreath laying ceremony marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China in Beijing, China, September 30, 2019. REUTERS

China’s 70th Anniversary: Parades and protests

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.