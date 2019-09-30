Fire strikes Saudi high-speed train station, at least five injured
>> Reuters
Published: 30 Sep 2019 01:08 AM BdST Updated: 30 Sep 2019 01:08 AM BdST
A fire broke out in the Haramain high-speed rail station in Saudi Arabia's coastal city of Jeddah, injuring at least five people, the authorities said on Sunday.
Plumes of black smoke were still rising from the roof of the station at least four hours after the fire broke out at 12:35pm (0935 GMT), Al-Ekhbariya state television footage showed.
It said civil defence were fighting the fire with air support and many sections of the blaze were under control.
Five people were transported to hospital with injuries, the official Twitter account of Mecca region reported. It said 16 medical teams were working at the scene.
Al-Ekhbariya said four people were treated on site and traffic on the railway line had been suspended until further notice for safety reasons.
The 450-km (280-mile) Haramain Railway linking the two holiest cities in Islam, Mecca and Medina, with the Red Sea city of Jeddah, was opened in 2018 and cost 6.7 billion euros ($7.3 billion).
The station is part of efforts to boost tourism revenue as the country seeks to shed its dependence on oil exports.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Fire strikes Saudi high-speed train station, at least five injured
- Death toll in east Indonesia quake rises to 30, many still in shelters
- Yemen's Houthis say footage shows attack on Saudi border frontline
- The Taliban cut off his finger for voting, he defied them again
- Victims of north Nigerian institution share stories of terror
- Street fires burn in Hong Kong amid running battles between protesters and police
- Pelosi says public opinion shifting in support of impeachment inquiry
- A father-son split on Hong Kong protests shows city’s generational divide
- Boat with over 50 passengers capsizes off Libyan coast: UN
- Syria demands immediate withdrawal of US and Turkish forces, again
Most Read
- Fears of further onion price hike in Bangladesh as India bans export
- Crackdown on corruption will continue, says Hasina
- Bangladesh 'temporarily' bans heartburn drug Ranitidine made with ingredients of two Indian firms
- Saudi king's bodyguard shot dead in row with a friend in Jeddah
- Myanmar rejects demand to establish ‘safe zone’ for Rohingyas
- Yemen's Houthis say they attacked border frontline, no immediate Saudi confirmation
- Samrat will be caught soon, home minister says
- Ukraine must investigate Joe Biden's son, says ex-Ukrainian PM
- Former Jamalpur DC Kabir suspended after video scandal
- Bangladesh among World Bank's top 20 improvers on Doing Business list