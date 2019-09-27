Home > World

US offered to remove all sanctions on Iran in exchange for talks: Iran president

   

Published: 27 Sep 2019 07:16 PM BdST Updated: 27 Sep 2019 07:16 PM BdST

The United States offered to remove all sanctions on Iran in exchange for talks, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Friday upon returning to Tehran from the United Nations General Assembly in New York, according to his official website.

“The German chancellor, the prime minister of England (Britain) and the president of France were in New York and all insisted that this meeting take place. And America says that I will lift the sanctions,” Rouhani said. “It was up for debate what sanctions will be lifted and they had said clearly that we will lift all sanctions.”
 
He added: “But this action wasn’t in a manner that was acceptable, meaning that in the atmosphere of sanctions and the existence of sanctions and the toxic atmosphere of maximum pressure, even if we want to negotiate with the Americans in the 5+1 framework, no one can predict what the end and result of this negotiation will be.”

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

US President Donald Trump gestures as he arrives for a photo opportunity with sheriffs from across the country on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, US, September 26, 2019. REUTERS

Trump whistleblower is CIA officer

Chinese and Japanese flags flutter in front of the Tiananmen Gate ahead of Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's visit, in Beijing, China October 25, 2018. REUTERS

China bigger threat than N Korea: Japan

A Kashmiri woman walks through an empty street in Anchar neighbourhood, during restrictions following the scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the Indian government, in Srinagar, September 20, 2019. REUTERS

US wants rapid action on Kashmir curbs

Ahmed Al Khateeb, Chairman of the Saudi commission for tourism and national heritage gestures during an interview with Reuters in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia September 25, 2019. REUTERS

Saudi Arabia opens to tourists

Russian soldiers guard a Ukrainian military base in Perevalnoe, in Crimea, March 6, 2014. The New York Times

How Ukraine became centre of US political drama

Migrants from Afghanistan rest after arriving on the beach at Skala Sykamineas on the island of Lesbos, Greece, Aug 8, 2019. The New York Times

Trump slashes refugee cap to 18,000

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland after a flight from New York on Thursday, Sept 26, 2019. Trump on Thursday morning told a crowd of staff from the United States Mission to the United Nations that he wants to know who provided information to a whistle-blower about his phone call with the president of Ukraine, saying that whoever did so was

Trump attacks whistleblower’s sources

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland after a flight from New York on Thursday, Sept 26, 2019. Trump on Thursday morning told a crowd of staff from the United States Mission to the United Nations that he wants to know who provided information to a whistle-blower about his phone call with the president of Ukraine, saying that whoever did so was

White House ‘tried to lock down’ Ukraine call records

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.