Japan promotes China as bigger threat than nuclear-armed North Korea
>> Reuters
Published: 27 Sep 2019 10:37 AM BdST Updated: 27 Sep 2019 10:37 AM BdST
China's growing military might has replaced North Korean belligerence as the main security threat to Japan, Tokyo's annual defence review indicated on Thursday, despite signs that Pyongyang could have nuclear-tipped ballistic missiles.
The document's security assessment on China comes after a section on Japan's ally, the United States, the first time Beijing has achieved second place in the Defence White Paper and pushing North Korea into third position.
Russia, deemed by Japan as its primary threat during the Cold War, was in fourth place.
"It is a reflection of the fact that only United States and China can project their influence globally," a Ministry of Defence official told a news briefing.
Japan has raised defence spending by a tenth over the past seven years to counter military advances by Beijing and Pyongyang, including defences against North Korean missiles which may carry nuclear warheads, the paper said.
North Korea has conducted a series of short-range missile launches that Tokyo believes show Pyongyang is developing projectiles to evade its Aegis ballistic missile defences.
To stay ahead of China's modernizing military, Japan is buying US-made stealth fighters and other advanced weapons.
In its latest budget request, Japan's military asked for 115.6 billion yen to buy nine Lockheed Martin F-35 stealth fighters, including six short take-off and vertical landing (STOVL) variants to operate from converted helicopter carriers.
The stealth jets, US-made interceptor missiles and other equipment are part of a proposed 1.2% rise in defence spending to a record 5.32 trillion yen in the year starting April 1.
By comparison, Chinese military spending is set to rise this year by 7.5% to about $177 billion from 2018, more than three times that of Japan. Beijing is developing weapons such as stealth fighters and aircraft carriers that are helping it expand the range and scope of military operations.
Once largely confined to operating close to the Chinese coast, Beijing now routinely sends its air and sea patrols near Japan's western Okinawa islands and into the Western Pacific.
China has frequently rebuffed concerns about its military spending and intentions, including a ramped up presence in the disputed South China Sea, and says it only desires peaceful development.
The Defence White Paper said Chinese patrols in waters and skies near Japanese territory are "a national security concern".
The paper downgraded fellow US ally, South Korea, which recently pulled out of an intelligence sharing pact with Japan amid a spat over their shared wartime history. The move could weaken efforts to contain North Korean threats, analysts said.
Other partners, including Australia, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and India, feature more prominently in the defence paper.
"It's a reflection of the level of cooperation we undertake with each partner," the defence ministry official said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Japan promotes China as bigger threat than nuclear-armed North Korea
- US hopes to see rapid action on lifting Kashmir curbs: official
- Whistleblower on Trump-Ukraine contacts is a CIA officer - reports
- US cuts refugee programme again, placing cap at 18,000 people
- How Ukraine landed in the spotlight of an American political drama
- Saudi Arabia opens to tourists with investment appeal and no abaya rule
- White House tried to ‘lock down’ Ukraine call records, whistleblower says
- Whistleblower is a CIA officer who was detailed to the White House
- Trump attacks whistleblower’s sources and alludes to punishment for spies
- Crackdown widens after call for new protests in Egypt
Most Read
- Two policemen suspended for ‘helping foreigners flee’ after casino raid
- Khashoggi murder 'happened under my watch,' Saudi crown prince tells PBS
- Bangladesh Bank dismisses news of scrapping Tk 500, Tk 1,000 notes as rumour
- Giasuddin Al Mamun released on parole to attend his mother’s funeral
- Four bodies with throats slit found in Cox’s Bazar
- Cabinet approves Tk 102bn Dhaka outer ring road project
- DNCC starts drive to clear streets, walkways in Karwan Bazar
- Police inspector suspended, sued by AL whip for Facebook post on casino
- Bangladesh approves 500 tonnes hilsa export to India in goodwill gesture for Durga Puja
- Mohammedan's Lokman arrested for illegal possession of alcohol