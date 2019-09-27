Home > World

Japan promotes China as bigger threat than nuclear-armed North Korea

  >>  Reuters

Published: 27 Sep 2019 10:37 AM BdST Updated: 27 Sep 2019 10:37 AM BdST

China's growing military might has replaced North Korean belligerence as the main security threat to Japan, Tokyo's annual defence review indicated on Thursday, despite signs that Pyongyang could have nuclear-tipped ballistic missiles.

The document's security assessment on China comes after a section on Japan's ally, the United States, the first time Beijing has achieved second place in the Defence White Paper and pushing North Korea into third position.

Russia, deemed by Japan as its primary threat during the Cold War, was in fourth place.

"It is a reflection of the fact that only United States and China can project their influence globally," a Ministry of Defence official told a news briefing.

Japan has raised defence spending by a tenth over the past seven years to counter military advances by Beijing and Pyongyang, including defences against North Korean missiles which may carry nuclear warheads, the paper said.

North Korea has conducted a series of short-range missile launches that Tokyo believes show Pyongyang is developing projectiles to evade its Aegis ballistic missile defences.

To stay ahead of China's modernizing military, Japan is buying US-made stealth fighters and other advanced weapons.

In its latest budget request, Japan's military asked for 115.6 billion yen to buy nine Lockheed Martin F-35 stealth fighters, including six short take-off and vertical landing (STOVL) variants to operate from converted helicopter carriers.

The stealth jets, US-made interceptor missiles and other equipment are part of a proposed 1.2% rise in defence spending to a record 5.32 trillion yen in the year starting April 1.

By comparison, Chinese military spending is set to rise this year by 7.5% to about $177 billion from 2018, more than three times that of Japan. Beijing is developing weapons such as stealth fighters and aircraft carriers that are helping it expand the range and scope of military operations.

Once largely confined to operating close to the Chinese coast, Beijing now routinely sends its air and sea patrols near Japan's western Okinawa islands and into the Western Pacific.

China has frequently rebuffed concerns about its military spending and intentions, including a ramped up presence in the disputed South China Sea, and says it only desires peaceful development.

The Defence White Paper said Chinese patrols in waters and skies near Japanese territory are "a national security concern".

The paper downgraded fellow US ally, South Korea, which recently pulled out of an intelligence sharing pact with Japan amid a spat over their shared wartime history. The move could weaken efforts to contain North Korean threats, analysts said.

Other partners, including Australia, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and India, feature more prominently in the defence paper.

"It's a reflection of the level of cooperation we undertake with each partner," the defence ministry official said.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

US President Donald Trump gestures as he arrives for a photo opportunity with sheriffs from across the country on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, US, September 26, 2019. REUTERS

Trump whistleblower is CIA officer

Chinese and Japanese flags flutter in front of the Tiananmen Gate ahead of Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's visit, in Beijing, China October 25, 2018. REUTERS

China bigger threat than N Korea: Japan

A Kashmiri woman walks through an empty street in Anchar neighbourhood, during restrictions following the scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the Indian government, in Srinagar, September 20, 2019. REUTERS

US wants rapid action on Kashmir curbs

Ahmed Al Khateeb, Chairman of the Saudi commission for tourism and national heritage gestures during an interview with Reuters in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia September 25, 2019. REUTERS

Saudi Arabia opens to tourists

Russian soldiers guard a Ukrainian military base in Perevalnoe, in Crimea, March 6, 2014. The New York Times

How Ukraine became centre of US political drama

Migrants from Afghanistan rest after arriving on the beach at Skala Sykamineas on the island of Lesbos, Greece, Aug 8, 2019. The New York Times

Trump slashes refugee cap to 18,000

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland after a flight from New York on Thursday, Sept 26, 2019. Trump on Thursday morning told a crowd of staff from the United States Mission to the United Nations that he wants to know who provided information to a whistle-blower about his phone call with the president of Ukraine, saying that whoever did so was

Trump attacks whistleblower’s sources

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland after a flight from New York on Thursday, Sept 26, 2019. Trump on Thursday morning told a crowd of staff from the United States Mission to the United Nations that he wants to know who provided information to a whistle-blower about his phone call with the president of Ukraine, saying that whoever did so was

White House ‘tried to lock down’ Ukraine call records

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.