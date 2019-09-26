Trump moves to bar senior Iranian officials from US
>> Reuters
Published: 26 Sep 2019 10:17 AM BdST Updated: 26 Sep 2019 10:17 AM BdST
President Donald Trump on Wednesday took steps to bar senior Iranian officials and their immediate family from entering the United States as immigrants or non-immigrants, the White House said in a proclamation.
The proclamation repeated US accusations that Iran sponsors terrorism, arbitrarily detains American citizens, threatens its neighbours and carries out cyber attacks.
"Given that this behaviour threatens peace and stability in the Middle East and beyond, I have determined that it is in the interest of the United States to take action to restrict and suspend the entry into the United States, as immigrants or non-immigrants, of senior government officials of Iran, and their immediate family members," Trump said in the proclamation.
The US-Iranian confrontation has ratcheted up since last year, when Trump withdrew from Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with major powers and reimposed sanctions that have crippled the Iranian economy. Trump wants to go beyond that deal to further curb Iran's nuclear program, halt its ballistic missile work and end its support for proxy forces in the Middle East.
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani earlier said the United States would have to "pay more" if it wanted a wider deal and rejected meeting with the US president for now. Both men were in New York for the annual United Nations General Assembly gathering of world leaders.
Trump has pursued a policy of "maximum pressure" against Iran to try to force Tehran to change its policies, and a senior US official said it would continue to "increase pressure on the Iranian regime... until it abandons its outlaw behaviour."
"For years, the Iranian regime has attacked, criticised, and aggressively worked against the United States," said the official. "Meanwhile, hypocritical regime leaders and their family members have been exploiting our freedom and prosperity.
"They come to America to go to our schools, seek jobs, enjoy our entertainment, and take in our culture," said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, adding such "officials and their families don't deserve the privilege and luxury of coming to the United States."
Trump gave the authority to decide who would be covered by the proclamation to the secretary of state.
He also provided exceptions, saying that among others the proclamation would not apply to lawful US permanent residents, those granted asylum, or refugees already admitted to the United States. He also provided possible exceptions for people whose entry "would further important ... law enforcement objectives."
It was not clear if the proclamation would affect Iranian diplomats at the United Nations.
Under the 1947 UN "headquarters agreement", the United States is generally required to allow access to the United Nations for foreign diplomats. But Washington says it can deny visas for "security, terrorism, and foreign policy" reasons.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- ‘A dead Parliament’ tests Britain's prime minister
- At UN, Johnson jokes some British politicians want endless Brexit
- Trump pressed Ukraine president to probe political rival: call summary
- Indonesia student protests against law changes enter third day
- More than 1,100 detained in Egypt after protests: rights monitors
- Climate activist Greta Thunberg wins 'alternative Nobel Prize'
- House begins Trump impeachment inquiry over call to Ukraine leader
- Death toll mounts in Pakistan earthquake on day of mourning
- Trump urges India's Modi to improve ties with Pakistan amid Kashmir dispute
- Pakistan's Khan says he is mediating with Iran after Trump asked him to help
Most Read
- ACC serves notice on BCB’s Mahbubul Anam
- Police inspector suspended, sued by AL whip for Facebook post on casino
- Hasina, Trump share table at UN secretary-general’s luncheon
- Finance minister sees links of public servants with illegal casinos in Dhaka
- Cabinet approves Tk 102bn Dhaka outer ring road project
- Giasuddin Al Mamun gets 8-hour parole after mother's death
- Probe opens into GM Shamim’s Bandarban resort amid allegations of Marma eviction
- Bangladesh approves 500 tonnes hilsa export to India in goodwill gesture for Durga Puja
- Sunamganj boat capsize: Rescuers pull six more bodies as death toll hits 10
- Weak gambling laws prevent action against casino offenders