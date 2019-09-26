Trump attracts Central American support on migration

Both have fashioned themselves as iconoclasts, upending political conventions. Both are social media fanatics: Like Trump, Bukele is accused by his critics of governing by tweet.

And the two are now working in lockstep to advance one of the US president’s top priorities. With a recent series of policy decisions, Bukele has joined the Trump administration in moving to curb illegal migration to the United States.

The Trump administration on Wednesday received additional Central American support for its hard-line migration policies when Honduras signed an agreement with the United States that is intended to thwart asylum-seekers traveling through the region from entering the US. That pact follows similar agreements that the United States has signed with El Salvador and Guatemala.

Bukele’s cooperation with the Trump administration on migration enforcement is part of a broader effort by the Salvadoran leader to recast relations with the United States, El Salvador’s largest trading partner and home to more than 1.4 million Salvadoran immigrants.

But it also comes packaged with Salvadoran expectations: Among other items on his wish list, Bukele wants the Trump administration to promote investment in El Salvador and continue a humanitarian program that protects nearly 200,000 Salvadorans living in the United States.

“What I would say is truly different is this effort to court the United States as a true partner,” said Cynthia J Arnson, director of the Latin American Programme at the Wilson Centre in Washington. “El Salvador has a lot riding on maintaining a positive relationship with the United States.”

The brief meeting between the two presidents on Wednesday afternoon was accompanied by an appearance before the press during which the men praised each other but took no questions.

“For us, the United States is not only a partner and an ally, but also a friend,” said Bukele, 38, who was dressed in a suit but, as is his custom, wore no tie. “We’re hoping that this meeting will only strengthen our relationship even more, and I think it will because, you know, President Trump is very nice and cool, and I’m nice and cool, too. We both use Twitter a lot, so, you know, we’ll get along.”

It was the first bilateral meeting between the two men since Bukele took office in June.

Bukele, a businessman and former mayor of the capital city, San Salvador, has tried to reposition El Salvador in the eyes of the Trump administration since his election in February. He has disavowed his predecessors’ embrace of socialist strongmen in the region, he has earnestly tried to sell El Salvador as a friendly place for American investment and he has sought to distance his nation from Guatemala and Honduras, two troubled neighbors with which El Salvador is often lumped.

More than anything, he has been openly solicitous of Trump’s attention and has refrained from criticising the Trump administration, analysts said.

Ana Quintana, a senior policy analyst at the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank in Washington, said that during the previous two presidential administrations in El Salvador, “The partnership was really not there at the highest levels, things were quite tense. And he’s really shifted that, and the United States has reciprocated.”

The Bukele administration said the presidents discussed migration, security and investment opportunities in El Salvador, including the development of the tourism sector. They also talked about the fate of Salvadorans who have been living in the United States under the terms of a humanitarian program known as Temporary Protected Status, or TPS.

Last Friday, their administrations signed an agreement that would allow the United States to send back asylum-seekers who had crossed El Salvador on their journey to the US border. The Trump administration, as part of its campaign to curb illegal migration and reduce pressure on the US asylum system, has been pushing Latin American countries to sign such pacts.

The government of Honduras was the latest to do so, signing a similar agreement on Wednesday that would require migrants to apply for and be denied protections in that Central American country before being able to petition for asylum in the United States, according to a senior Homeland Security official.

The deal with Honduras comes just days before the brother of President Juan Orlando Hernández of Honduras is set to stand trial on federal drug trafficking charges in Manhattan. The trial threatens to ensnare the Honduran president in a broadening federal investigation into the ties between drug traffickers and Honduran government officials.

Guatemala has also signed a similar accord, though the deal has not been ratified by the Guatemalan legislature and, like the other two, has not yet been implemented.

The US-El Salvador deal was the latest indication of Bukele’s willingness to cooperate with the Trump administration in its effort to reduce migration.

This month, his administration deployed hundreds of security forces and immigration agents to its border to help curb the flow of migrants bound for Mexico and the United States.

And Bukele, who is enjoying sky-high approval ratings that hover around 90%, has blamed El Salvador and its myriad problems — including violence, public corruption and the lack of employment opportunities — for large-scale emigration.

While the Bukele administration has insisted that its approach toward the United States represents a fundamental shift — Bukele’s foreign minister, Alexandra Hill, called it “a complete 180” last week — some analysts in El Salvador and the United States say the change has been mostly tonal.

Among Bukele’s efforts to break with the past was his decision to publicly criticize President Nicolás Maduro of Venezuela and President Daniel Ortega of Nicaragua. And in one of his first public appearances after being elected, he delivered a speech at the Heritage Foundation in Washington.

But the underpinnings of the bilateral relationship — including trade and cooperation in the fight against transnational crime — have not significantly changed, analysts said.

“Certainly the perception change has been huge,” said Geoff Thale, vice president for programs at the Washington Office on Latin America. But, he added, “there are ties that, no matter how different the governments are, bind them together.”

There is a lot at stake for El Salvador. Its enormous diaspora in the United States sends billions of dollars a year back to El Salvador in remittances, helping to prop up the Salvadoran economy.

Nearly 200,000 Salvadorans have been allowed to live and work in the United States under the TPS programme since a devastating pair of earthquakes in their country in 2001. Trump has sought to end those protections, which would force those Salvadorans to return home.

The Bukele administration, which has hoped to persuade the White House to extend the programme for Salvadorans, said in a statement that Trump agreed to ask administration officials to “find a way out” for the Salvadorans in TPS.

Bukele has also sought to highlight El Salvador as a good place for US investment, arguing that he has made gains against drug trafficking and other crimes and seeking to draw a distinction between his country and Guatemala and Honduras.

“At the end of the day, Bukele wants to attract tourism and wants to attract investment, and being seen as the most US-friendly, pro-business country in Central America helps him in that goal,” said Tim Muth, founder of El Salvador Perspectives, a blog that closely tracks El Salvador politics. “He’s moving very quickly to try to change the public perception of the country.”

c.2019 The New York Times Company