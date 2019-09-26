Home > World

Netanyahu tapped by Israel's president to form new government

  >>  Reuters

Published: 26 Sep 2019 09:33 AM BdST Updated: 26 Sep 2019 09:33 AM BdST

Israel's president tasked Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday with assembling a new government after power-sharing talks with his strongest rival, Benny Gantz, failed following an inconclusive election.

But right-wing Likud party chief Netanyahu, facing a looming indictment on corruption allegations he denies, still has no clear path to a fifth term after emerging from the Sept 17 ballot, the second this year, short of a parliamentary majority.

Accepting the mandate from President Reuven Rivlin at a televised ceremony, a politically weakened Netanyahu said his chances of success were only marginally higher than those of Gantz, a former general who heads the Blue and White party.

In his remarks, Netanyahu seemed to envision a scenario in which he and Gantz would be able to take another stab at power-sharing once it became clear there was no way out of the current deadlock, save for a third election that few in Israel wanted.

"If I don't succeed, I will return the mandate to you and with the help of God and Israel's citizens and yourself, Mr President, we will establish a broad national unity government down the line," he said.

Netanyahu, 69 and Israel's longest-serving leader, will have 28 days to form a coalition and can ask Rivlin for a two-week extension if necessary. Netanyahu's failure to clinch victory in a ballot in April led to last week's election.

Rivlin, in his remarks, pointedly noted that he is under no obligation to grant his prime minister-designate that two-week extension to establish a governing coalition.

Nor did he commit to turning to Gantz if Netanyahu failed to break the current deadlock. Under law, Rivlin can assign the coalition-building task to any member of parliament he deems likely to succeed, or he can ask the legislature to pick someone.

With final results announced on Wednesday, Likud has the pledged support of 55 legislators in the 120-member parliament, against 54 for Blue and White. The two parties failed to reach a coalition deal in talks launched on Tuesday.

Former Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman, a possible kingmaker, has been keeping his far-right Yisrael Beitenu party on the fence since the Sept 17 ballot, citing differences with Likud's ultra-Orthodox religious partners and Blue and White's left-wing allies.

"It became clear that neither Netanyahu nor Gantz had the 61 seats necessary to form a government," Rivlin said at the ceremony.

"Netanyahu's ability to assemble an administration is higher at the moment," the president said, noting that 10 Arab legislators in Gantz's support bloc of 54, who recommended he nominate the ex-general, did not commit to joining a government.

Rivlin had until next Wednesday to announce his choice, but the Likud-Blue and White unity talks showed no sign of progress.

A deal in which Netanyahu and Gantz would take turns as prime minister was widely mooted.

But in his campaign, Gantz pledged not serve in a government with Netanyahu, citing the Israeli leader's legal troubles. And Gantz's deputies in Blue and White also voiced their strong opposition while the unity talks were under way.

Next month, Israel’s attorney-general will hold a pre-trial hearing on his announced intention to indict the Israeli leader on fraud and bribery charges in three corruption cases. Netanyahu, who says he is a victim of a political witch-hunt, can argue at the session against being charged.

As prime minister, Netanyahu would be under no legal obligation to resign if formal charges were filed. But any other cabinet post might not offer him that protection.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks at the parliament, which reconvenes after the UK Supreme Court ruled that his suspension of the parliament was unlawful, in London, Britain, Sep 25, 2019, in this screen grab taken from video. Parliament TV via REUTERS

Johnson urges opponents to trigger election

US President Donald Trump attends a bilateral meeting with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York City, New York, US, Sep 25, 2019. REUTERS

Trump bars Iranian officials from entering US

Ukrainian and US state flags fly in central Kiev, Ukraine September 25, 2019. REUTERS

US expects delay in Ukraine military aid

FILE PHOTO: A woman wears a mask as Petronas Twin Tower is shrouded in haze in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Sep 11, 2019. REUTERS

Malaysian banks to report exposure to climate risks

FILE PHOTO: El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele speaks during a news conference in San Salvador, El Salvador Aug 28, 2019. REUTERS

Trump attracts Central American support on migration

A forest burns in Central Kalimantan, Indonesia, Sept 22, 2019.

Fires rage in Indonesia

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin gives Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a file during a nomination ceremony at the President's residency in Jerusalem September 25, 2019. REUTERS

President taps Netanyahu to form government

A general view of the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain September 24, 2019. Reuters

‘A dead Parliament’ tests UK’s Johnson

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.