Former French President Jacques Chirac dies at 86
>> Reuters
Published: 26 Sep 2019 04:24 PM BdST Updated: 26 Sep 2019 04:27 PM BdST
Former French President Jacques Chirac has died at the age of 86, Chirac's son-in-law told Reuters on Thursday.
Chirac was president of France from 1995-2007. Under his presidency, France entered into the single European currency and abolished compulsory military service. Chirac also cut the presidential term of office from seven to five years.
Chirac also opposed the 2003 US-led invasion of Iraq.
More to follow
