Home > World

Britain's Princess Beatrice announces her engagement

  >>  Reuters

Published: 26 Sep 2019 07:53 PM BdST Updated: 26 Sep 2019 07:53 PM BdST

Britain’s Princess Beatrice, the elder daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, announced her engagement on Thursday to property developer, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

“Her Royal Highness and Mr. Mapelli Mozzi became engaged while away for the weekend in Italy earlier this month,” Buckingham Palace said.The wedding will take place next year.

Beatrice, ninth in line to the throne, is a grand-daughter of Queen Elizabeth and the cousin of Princes William and Harry.

Her parents, the Duke and Duchess of York, divorced in 1996. The duke, Prince Andrew, is the Queen’s third child.

Andrew has made headlines in recent weeks over his friendship with US financier Jeffrey Epstein, who committed suicide in a Manhattan jail cell in August while being held on sex-trafficking charges.

Andrew has said he never saw or suspected any sex crimes during the time he spent with Epstein at his different properties.

Beatrice, 31, works for Washington-based data and software company Afiniti and divides her time between London and New York.

She became the first member of the British royal family to have completed the London marathon when she ran in 2010.

The following year she attracted much media attention for the distinctive pink fascinator she wore to the wedding of Prince William to Kate Middleton. The headgear later raised a reported 81,000 pounds ($100,000) for charity at an online auction.

The couple made their first public appearance together in March this year at a National Portrait Gallery gala in London.

They said in a statement: “We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement.

“We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can’t wait to be married. We share so many similar interests and values and we know this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness.”

Prince Andrew and his ex-wife also sent their best wishes.

“We are thrilled that Beatrice and Edoardo have got engaged, having watched their relationship develop with pride,” they said.

The groom’s parents, Nikki Williams and Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi, said their family had known Beatrice for most of her life. “Edo and Beatrice are made for each other,” they added in a statement.

The groom, 35, has a young son called Wolfie from a previous relationship.

Beatrice’s sister, Princess Eugenie, married her long-term partner Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle in October 2018.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Children play in front of a shuttered mosque in the ancient metropolis of Kashgar, China, Aug 6, 2019. A Malaysian diplomat reporting on China's repression of the Uighur ethnic minority referred to Kashgar, whose Old City has been largely demolished, as a

China wants silence over Muslim camps

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends a meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Sep 18, 2019. REUTERS

Saudi prince speaks out on Khashoggi murder

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks at the parliament, which reconvenes after the UK Supreme Court ruled that his suspension of the parliament was unlawful, in London, Britain, Sep 25, 2019, in this screen grab taken from video. Parliament TV via REUTERS

Johnson urges opponents to trigger election

FILE PHOTO: Attendees walk past a Facebook logo during Facebook Inc's F8 developers conference in San Jose, California, US, April 30, 2019. REUTERS

Facebook tightens ad rules in Singapore

US President Donald Trump attends a bilateral meeting with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York City, New York, US, Sep 25, 2019. REUTERS

Trump bars Iranian officials from entering US

Ukrainian and US state flags fly in central Kiev, Ukraine September 25, 2019. REUTERS

US expects delay in Ukraine military aid

FILE PHOTO: Chief of staff of Sri Lankan army Shavendra Silva attends a news conference in Colombo, Sri Lanka May 16, 2019. On August 19, 2019 Shavendra Silva was named as army chief. REUTERS

UN suspends Sri Lankan troops from peacekeeping

FILE PHOTO: A woman wears a mask as Petronas Twin Tower is shrouded in haze in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Sep 11, 2019. REUTERS

Malaysian banks to report exposure to climate risks

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.