About 30 killed in landslide at Chad gold mine
A landslide at an illegal gold mine in Chad has killed about 30 people, a government minister said on Thursday.
The mine in the Tibesti region near the Libyan border collapsed early on Tuesday and more victims might still be buried in the rubble, defence minister Mahamat Sala told Reuters.
Tibesti has witnessed rapid growth in illegal mining in recent years, often by refugees from Sudan looking for quick money to head to Europe or by rebels fighting the army.
File Photo: Miners ply the Ndassima gold mine in Central African Republic, May 22, 2014. REUTERS
Last June, more than 40 people died when part of a Glencore copper and cobalt mine collapsed in southeast Congo.
