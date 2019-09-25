Home > World

Trump urges India's Modi to improve ties with Pakistan amid Kashmir dispute

  >>  Reuters

Published: 25 Sep 2019 10:34 AM BdST Updated: 25 Sep 2019 10:34 AM BdST

US President Donald Trump urged India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday to improve ties with Pakistan and "fulfill his promise to better the lives of the Kashmiri people," the White House said in a statement after the pair met on the sidelines of the annual UN gathering of world leaders.

Muslim-majority Kashmir has long been a flashpoint between nuclear-armed India and Pakistan. Last month India removed the decades-old autonomy the territory of Jammu and Kashmir enjoyed under the Indian constitution.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Greta Thunberg speaks at the Climate Strike in New York, Sept 20, 2019. The New York Times.

Greta Thunberg faces attacks from the right

President Donald Trump meets with President Barham Salih of Iraq at the Lotte New York Palace, in New York, on Tuesday, Sept 24, 2019. The New York Times.

Trump celebrates nationalism in UN speech

FILE PHOTO: US President Donald Trump holds a bilateral meeting with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi alongside the ASEAN Summit in Manila, Philippines Nov 13, 2017. REUTERS

Trump urges Modi to improve Pakistan ties

US President Donald Trump meets with Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan on the sidelines of the annual United Nations General Assembly in New York City, New York, US, Sep 23, 2019. REUTERS

Pakistan PM mediating with Iran on Trump request

Anti-Brexit demonstrators protest outside 10 Downing Street in London, Saturday, Aug 31, 2019. The New York Times.

Johnson’s shutdown of Parliament is illegal: SC

French President Emmanuel Macron sits before addressing the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City, New York, US, Sep 24, 2019. REUTERS

Macron says conditions in place for US, Iran talks

Siddharth's mother Jyoti Dhage holds her four month old daughter Akansha as she watches her neighbour Gaurav Ganesh, 13, as he helps fill the containers with water at Aurangabad railway station, India, July 18, 2019. REUTERS

Indian children taking train to get water

President Donald Trump addresses the United Nations General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York, on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. (Dave Sanders/The New York Times)

Trump takes aim at China, Iran at UN

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.