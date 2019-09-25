Trump urges India's Modi to improve ties with Pakistan amid Kashmir dispute
>> Reuters
Published: 25 Sep 2019 10:34 AM BdST Updated: 25 Sep 2019 10:34 AM BdST
US President Donald Trump urged India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday to improve ties with Pakistan and "fulfill his promise to better the lives of the Kashmiri people," the White House said in a statement after the pair met on the sidelines of the annual UN gathering of world leaders.
Muslim-majority Kashmir has long been a flashpoint between nuclear-armed India and Pakistan. Last month India removed the decades-old autonomy the territory of Jammu and Kashmir enjoyed under the Indian constitution.
