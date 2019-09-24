Home > World

UK plans to fly 135,300 people back after Thomas Cook collapse

Emergency flights brought 14,700 people back to the United Kingdom on Monday after the collapse of travel firm Thomas Cook, and around 135,300 more are expected to be returned over the next 13 days, Britain's aviation regulator said.

"With 13 days remaining and approximately 135,300 passengers still to bring back to the UK, we are working around the clock, in conjunction with the government and the aviation industry, to deliver the flying programme after Thomas Cook ceased trading," the regulator said.

"UK Civil Aviation Authority launched largest peacetime repatriation on 23 September 2019 to bring more than 14,700 people back to the UK," it said.

Seventy-four flights were scheduled on Tuesday, to bring back 16,500 people.

