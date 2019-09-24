Home > World

Trump takes dim view of attempt by France's Macron to mediate Iran dispute

Published: 24 Sep 2019

US President Donald Trump on Monday dismissed French President Emmanuel Macron's attempt to mediate between the United States and Iran on the dispute between the two countries.

"We don't need a mediator," Trump told reporters on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. "He's (Macron) a friend of mine, but we're not looking for any mediators. They know who to call."

Trump also said he had no meetings scheduled this week with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani but would not rule out meeting him in New York.

