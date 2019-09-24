Home > World

Trump hopes India and Pakistan 'come together' on Kashmir

  >>  Reuters

Published: 24 Sep 2019 08:51 AM BdST Updated: 24 Sep 2019 11:29 AM BdST

US President Donald Trump said on Monday he hoped India and Pakistan could come together to resolve their differences over Kashmir, as Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan urged Trump to use US influence to help end India's "siege" of the volatile territory.

Trump and Khan met on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. Trump is to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi later this week.

The president reiterated to Khan as they began their meeting with reporters present that he would be willing to mediate between India and Pakistan over Kashmir.

Muslim-majority Kashmir has long been a flashpoint between nuclear-armed India and Pakistan. Both countries rule parts of Kashmir while claiming it in full. Two of the three wars they have fought have been over it.

"If I can help, I'd like to help," said Trump. "I want everyone to be treated well."

Khan told Trump Kashmir was facing a humanitarian issue with millions under siege. He asked Trump to implore Modi to lift the siege, saying the crisis could get much worse.

"At least lift the siege," said Khan.

He said Trump heads the most powerful country in the world and that the United States has a responsibility to use its influence on the United Nations Security Council.

"We look to the US to put out flames in the world," he said.

Trump noted that Modi in his speech had made "a very aggressive statement" before more than 50,000 Indian-Americans at a "Howdy Modi" event on Sunday in Houston.

"I will say it was very well-received within the room, the statement itself. But it was a very aggressive statement and I hope that they are going to be able to come together, India and Pakistan, to do something that is really smart and good for both. There's always a solution and I really believe there's a solution to that," said Trump.

As for Afghanistan, Trump said US-led forces have hit the Taliban hard over the past two weeks since a peace initiative collapsed.

