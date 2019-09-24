Tech companies back independent watchdog to tackle online extremism
>> Reuters
Published: 24 Sep 2019 09:00 AM BdST Updated: 24 Sep 2019 09:00 AM BdST
A global working group set up by Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Microsoft to remove extremist content will become an independent watchdog working "to respond quicker and work more collaboratively to prevent" attacks like Christchurch, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday.
Ardern has pushed for stronger action since New Zealand's worst peacetime mass shooting in March, when a gunman attacked Muslims attending Friday prayers in Christchurch. He killed 51 people and broadcast the attack live on Facebook.
"In the same way that we respond to natural emergencies like fires and floods, we need to be prepared and ready to respond to a crisis like the one we experienced," Ardern told reporters on the sidelines of the annual United Nations gathering of world leaders.
The Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism was created in 2017 under pressure from US and European governments after a spate of deadly attacks. It will now become an independent organisation led by an executive director, funded by Facebook Inc, Google's YouTube, Twitter Inc and Microsoft Corp.
Speaking at a joint news conference with Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg, Ardern said the organisation would be governed by an operating board made up of company representatives and would have an independent advisory committee composed of government and civil society members.
Ardern said some of the group's work would be to fund and coordinate academic research on terrorism and violent extremist operations and on best practices for data sharing.
Sandberg said the forum had already shared some 200,000 digital fingerprints "because when terrorists try to use one platform, they try to use all the platforms; so when one of us find them, we can take them down across multiple platforms."
She added that while the fastest-growing messaging platforms were encrypted, Facebook was still able to combat extremism while aiming to protect users' privacy. She noted that even though WhatsApp is encrypted, Facebook and Facebook-owned Instagram are not.
"We are often able to find people on one and then take then down off the encrypted platforms," Sandberg said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Under pressure on climate, Big Oil pitches to the young
- At UN, Trump pushes religious freedom at event slamming China over Uighurs
- HK leader says police under extreme pressure; acknowledges 'long road' ahead
- Trump discusses N Korea with South's Moon, asks what a 3rd Kim summit would yield
- Trump takes dim view of attempt by France's Macron to mediate Iran dispute
- European powers back US in blaming Iran for Saudi oil attack, urge broader talks
- Court ruling could throw Johnson's Brexit plan into more disarray
- Tech companies back independent watchdog to tackle online extremism
- Trump hopes India and Pakistan 'come together' on Kashmir
- Teenager Thunberg angrily tells UN climate summit 'you have stolen my dreams'
Most Read
- Police raid Fu-Wang Club in Tejgaon
- Police detain 19 in raid on three ‘illegal massage parlours’ in Dhaka’s Gulshan
- Explosives found in Narayanganj ‘militant hideout’, two arrested
- Jubo League leader Samrat, three other bigwigs go underground amid casino crackdown
- bKash partners with Visa to launch add money service
- PM Hasina arrives in New York to join UN General Assembly
- Police raid four sporting clubs in casino crackdown
- Messi wins best FIFA player of the year for record sixth time
- Hundreds of thousands stranded as British travel firm Thomas Cook collapses
- At rally for India’s Modi, Trump plays second fiddle but a familiar tune