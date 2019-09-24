Home > World

Russia says US denied visas to its UN assembly delegation members: Ifax

Russia’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday that the US had denied visas to several members of the Russian delegation to the United Nations General Assembly and called the move a violation of Washington’s international commitments, Interfax reported.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will discuss the situation with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in New York, Interfax cited the ministry’s spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, as saying.

