Rouhani says Iran's message to the world is 'peace and stability': IRNA

Published: 24 Sep 2019

Iran’s message to the world is “peace and stability,” said Iranian President Hassan Rouhani upon his arrival in the United States, where he will attend the UN General Assembly, the state news agency IRNA reported on Monday.

“Our message to the world at the UN meeting is peace, stability and also we want to tell the world that the situation in the Persian Gulf is very sensitive,” said Rouhani.

Security personnel is seen on top of United Nations during the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, New York, US, Sep 23, 2019.

US President Donald Trump participates in a tour and plant opening with Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison at a Pratt Industries facility in Wapakoneta, Ohio, US Sep 22, 2019.

Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam attends a news conference in Hong Kong, China Sep 24, 2019.

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks to reporters on the sidelines during the 2019 United Nations Climate Action Summit at UN headquarters in New York City, New York, US, Sep 23, 2019.

