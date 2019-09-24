Home > World

'Consider your position', Labour's Corbyn tells PM Johnson to step down

  >>  Reuters

Published: 24 Sep 2019 06:14 PM BdST Updated: 24 Sep 2019 06:14 PM BdST

British Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn called on Boris Johnson on Tuesday to consider his position and call a new election after the Supreme Court ruled that the prime minister’s move to suspend parliament was unlawful.

To huge cheers and chants of “Johnson out!”, Corbyn said the British prime minister should become the shortest-ever serving leader and that Labour was ready to form a government.

“I invite Boris Johnson, in the historic words, to ‘consider his position’,” Corbyn told delegates at the Labour Party’s annual conference in Brighton.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Fire kills eight infants in Algeria

Trump offers to mediate India-Pakistan talks over Kashmir

Security personnel is seen on top of United Nations during the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, New York, US, Sep 23, 2019. REUTERS

Trump to make his case against Iran before UNGA

UK plans to fly 135,300 people back after Thomas Cook collapse

Big Oil pitches to the young

FILE PHOTO: US President Donald Trump participates in a tour and plant opening with Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison at a Pratt Industries facility in Wapakoneta, Ohio, US Sep 22, 2019. REUTERS

Australia PM calls for China to drop ‘developing economy’ status

Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam attends a news conference in Hong Kong, China Sep 24, 2019. REUTERS

HK leader says police under extreme pressure

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks to reporters on the sidelines during the 2019 United Nations Climate Action Summit at UN headquarters in New York City, New York, US, Sep 23, 2019. REUTERS

Trump dismisses Macron’s attempt to mediate Iran dispute

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.