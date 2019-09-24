'Consider your position', Labour's Corbyn tells PM Johnson to step down
>> Reuters
Published: 24 Sep 2019 06:14 PM BdST Updated: 24 Sep 2019 06:14 PM BdST
British Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn called on Boris Johnson on Tuesday to consider his position and call a new election after the Supreme Court ruled that the prime minister’s move to suspend parliament was unlawful.
To huge cheers and chants of “Johnson out!”, Corbyn said the British prime minister should become the shortest-ever serving leader and that Labour was ready to form a government.
“I invite Boris Johnson, in the historic words, to ‘consider his position’,” Corbyn told delegates at the Labour Party’s annual conference in Brighton.
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
