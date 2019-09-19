Home > World

Taliban car bomb kills at least 20 in southern Afghanistan

  >>  Reuters

Published: 19 Sep 2019 11:38 AM BdST Updated: 19 Sep 2019 11:38 AM BdST

A Taliban truck bomb killed at least 20 people and wounded 95 others when it exploded near a hospital in southern Afghanistan, an official said.

Two provincial officials said the attack targeted the hospital, but the Taliban in a statement claiming the bombing said the group had targeted an Afghan security force building.

