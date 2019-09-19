Ireland says no Brexit breakthrough as EU needs credible proposals
>> Reuters
Published: 19 Sep 2019 04:13 PM BdST Updated: 19 Sep 2019 04:13 PM BdST
Ireland said on Thursday that the United Kingdom had failed to supply credible Brexit proposals, adding that there had been no breakthrough at talks last night with the Northern Irish party which props up Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government.
Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said there was growing frustration in the European Union that London had not yet tabled proposals on an alternative to the Irish border backstop.
"We need to get credible proposals that we simply haven't seen yet," he said, adding there had been no breakthrough at talks overnight and that there remained a significant gap between what the UK wanted and what the EU would accept.
Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar met Arlene Foster, the leader of Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party in Dublin for talks on Wednesday.
"Meeting last was positive and friendly but it is important that its not interpreted as some sort of breakthrough, because I don't think it is," Coveney said.
Foster said a deal could be secured for an orderly British exit from the European Union if flexibility is shown by all sides.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- At least 30 civilians killed in air strike near pine nut field in eastern Afghanistan
- Israeli troopers shoot Palestinian woman, say she tried to stab them
- EU warns Britain heading for a no-deal Brexit
- Taliban car bomb kills at least 20 in southern Afghanistan
- Nobel peace laureate could face prosecution over Myanmar military’s actions
- Fire in Liberia school kills at least 27 children
- Canada's Trudeau apologises for dressing up in brownface, election chances could suffer
- How China unleashed Twitter trolls to discredit Hong Kong’s protesters
- Apples rot in Kashmir orchards, as lockdown puts economy in tailspin
- Most Latinos don’t back Trump. But some wear their support proudly
Most Read
- Jubo League leader Khaled Bhuiyan arrested for operating 'casino' in Dhaka
- Bangladesh wins a round in court battle on Bangabandhu killer Noor Chowdhury
- RAB raids three more clubs in Dhaka, seizes over Tk 2m in gambling money
- Bangladesh decides to appoint Rabab Fatima as new envoy to UN
- PM Hasina to receive two global awards during UN General Assembly
- Mahmudullah, Shafiul earn Bangladesh easy win against Zimbabwe in T20 tri-series
- Govt to settle Grameenphone, Robi dispute over audit claims
- Engine trouble forces Biman plane to make emergency landing in Dhaka
- Hasina-Modi talks in New York: Bangladesh doesn't see NRC as problem
- Woman, two daughters found dead with throats slit in Narayanganj