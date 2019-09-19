Home > World

Ireland says no Brexit breakthrough as EU needs credible proposals

  >>  Reuters

Published: 19 Sep 2019 04:13 PM BdST Updated: 19 Sep 2019 04:13 PM BdST

Ireland said on Thursday that the United Kingdom had failed to supply credible Brexit proposals, adding that there had been no breakthrough at talks last night with the Northern Irish party which props up Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government.

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said there was growing frustration in the European Union that London had not yet tabled proposals on an alternative to the Irish border backstop.

"We need to get credible proposals that we simply haven't seen yet," he said, adding there had been no breakthrough at talks overnight and that there remained a significant gap between what the UK wanted and what the EU would accept.

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar met Arlene Foster, the leader of Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party in Dublin for talks on Wednesday.

"Meeting last was positive and friendly but it is important that its not interpreted as some sort of breakthrough, because I don't think it is," Coveney said.

Foster said a deal could be secured for an orderly British exit from the European Union if flexibility is shown by all sides.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Taliban car bomb kills 20 in Afghanistan

30 civilians killed in airstrike in Afghanistan

Saudi defence ministry spokesman Colonel Turki Al-Malik displays remains of the missiles which Saudi government says were used to attack an Aramco oil facility, during a news conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia September 18, 2019. REUTERS

Trump sees many options short of war with Iran

Aung San Suu Kyi during a meeting with then President Barack Obama at White House in Washington, Sept 14, 2016. The New York Times.

Suu Kyi may face prosecution

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker addresses the plenary of the European Parliament on Britain's withdrawal from the European Union during a debate on Brexit at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, Sep 18, 2019. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

EU warns UK is heading for a no-deal Brexit

Israeli border police members stand guard following an incident at Qalandia checkpoint in the Israeli-occupied West Bank Sep 18, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Israeli troopers shoot Palestinian woman

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau apologizes for wearing brownface makeup in 2001, to reporters on the Liberal party leaderÕs election campaign jet in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada in a still image from video Sep 18, 2019. CBC via REUTERS

Canada's Trudeau apologises for dressing up in brownface

Yolanda Castro at a rally for President Donald Trump in Rio Rancho, NM, Sept 16, 2019. The New York Times.

Most Latinos don’t back Trump but some do proudly

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.