Home > World

Iran says it held talks with Afghanistan's Taliban

  >>  Reuters

Published: 18 Sep 2019 10:02 AM BdST Updated: 18 Sep 2019 10:02 AM BdST

Iran held talks with a delegation from Afghanistan's Taliban, the Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday, a week after peace talks between the United States and the Islamist insurgents collapsed.

Iran said in December it had been meeting with Taliban representatives with the knowledge of the Afghan government, after reports of US-Taliban talks about a ceasefire and a possible withdrawal of foreign troops.

Last week, the US-Taliban talks collapsed and fighting resurged. The two sides had been seeking to reach an accord on the withdrawal of thousands of American troops from Afghanistan in exchange for Taliban security guarantees.

"In the framework of Iran's comprehensive consultations with all parties in Afghanistan, a Taliban political delegation visited our country recently to discuss the latest developments in Afghanistan with...Iranian officials," Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi was quoted as saying by state media.

Mousavi did not give further details.

The US-Taliban negotiations, which did not include the Afghan government, were intended as a prelude to wider peace talks to end more than 40 years of war in Afghanistan.

Majority Shi’ite Muslim Iran has long had close ties to Shi’ite groups in neighbouring Afghanistan whose militias have fought the Taliban’s Sunni Muslim militants.

But last year, Afghan government officials accused Tehran, which the United States says is trying to extend its influence in western Afghanistan, of providing the Taliban with money, weapons and explosives. Iran denies that.

In October, the United States accused Iran of providing military training, financing and weapons to the Taliban. Tehran denied this.

Iran was at odds with the Taliban for most of the time the group ruled Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001, and massed troops on the border in 1998 after 11 of its diplomats were killed there.

Tehran then armed factions that helped US-led forces overthrow the Taliban after the Sep 11, 2001 attacks.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Top court to rule on British PM’'s suspension of parliament

Blast targets Afghan president; 48 dead

FILE PHOTO: Smoke is seen following a fire at Aramco facility in the eastern city of Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia, Sep 14, 2019. REUTERS

Iranian arms used in Saudi attack: Riyadh

Iran rules out talks as Trump links it to oil attack

US, Japan reach initial trade deal

FILE PHOTO: US President Donald Trump answers questions from the news media in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, US, Sep 11, 2019. Reuters

Trump’s deference to Saudi returns to fore after recent attack

A satellite image shows an apparent drone strike on an Aramco oil facility in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia September 14, 2019. Planet Labs Inc/Handout via REUTERS

Trump backtracks after Saudi oil attacks

The Trump administration said Iran was most likely behind the attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities on Saturday, citing intelligence assessments and satellite photographs showing what officials said was evidence of Iranian involvement. American officials have offered no evidence beyond satellite photos, which analysts said are insufficient to prove where the attack came from, which weapons were used and who fired them. The New York Times

Evidence, not proof, of who hit Saudis

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.