Iran's Khamenei says US policy of maximum pressure will fail

Published: 17 Sep 2019 12:26 PM BdST Updated: 17 Sep 2019 12:26 PM BdST

Iran will never hold talks with the United States and Washington's policy of maximum pressure on Tehran will fail, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Tuesday, according to state TV.

US President Donald Trump had said on Monday he could meet with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and that he had no problem with such an encounter.
 
State TV quoted Khamenei as saying: "Iranian officials will never talk to America ... this is part of their (US) policy to put pressure on Iran ... their policy of maximum pressure will fail."

