Iran's Khamenei says US policy of maximum pressure will fail
>> Reuters
Published: 17 Sep 2019 12:26 PM BdST Updated: 17 Sep 2019 12:26 PM BdST
Iran will never hold talks with the United States and Washington's policy of maximum pressure on Tehran will fail, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Tuesday, according to state TV.
US President Donald Trump had said on Monday he could meet with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and that he had no problem with such an encounter.
State TV quoted Khamenei as saying: "Iranian officials will never talk to America ... this is part of their (US) policy to put pressure on Iran ... their policy of maximum pressure will fail."
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Blast kills 24 near election rally for Afghan president
- Evidence, not proof, of who hit Saudis
- US and Japan reach an initial trade deal, Trump announces
- Evidence indicates Iranian arms used in Saudi attack, Riyadh says
- Iran's Khamenei says US policy of maximum pressure will fail
- With Saudi oil under attack, Trump’s deference to it returns to fore
- Rohingyas in Bangladesh face tide of hostility as welcome turns to fear
- S Korea to develop anti-drone system amid standoff with North
- Trump says US does not need Middle East oil, but cargoes keep coming
- Russia jails novice actor for hurting policeman at protest
Most Read
- New footage of Minny taking Refat to hospital goes viral on social media
- Grameenphone, Robi slate BTRC’s decision to withhold approvals
- Two new faces in Bangladesh T20 squad for ongoing tri-nation series
- Rabbani begs Hasina’s forgiveness via Facebook
- Bees on plane, Air India flight carrying Bangladesh minister delayed
- Shovon quits DU Senate as student representative amid extortion allegations
- UAE businesses promise $10 billion investment in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh, Sweden discuss ways of transitioning to a ‘broader relationship’
- PM Hasina orders separate police unit for metrorail safety
- Bangladesh condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia oil plants