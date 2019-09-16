Trump says 'incorrect' he is willing to meet Iran with ‘no conditions’

US President Donald Trump on Sunday appeared to play down the chances that he might be willing to meet with Iranian officials, saying reports that he would do so without conditions were not accurate.

"The Fake News is saying that I am willing to meet with Iran, 'No Conditions.' That is an incorrect statement (as usual!)," Trump said on Twitter. In fact, as recently as on Sep 10, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said "He (Trump) is prepared to meet with no preconditions."