Saudi Aramco may take months to resume normal output volumes
>> Reuters
Published: 16 Sep 2019 03:44 PM BdST Updated: 16 Sep 2019 03:44 PM BdST
Saudi Aramco's full return to normal oil production volumes "may take months", two sources briefed on the company's operations said on Monday, after attacks on Saudi oil plants knocked out more than half of the country's output.
"It is still bad," one source said.
On Sunday, an industry source briefed on the developments told Reuters that Saudi Arabia's oil exports will continue as normal this week as the kingdom taps into stocks from its large storage facilities, but that Aramco may have to cut exports later if the outage in output continued for long.
