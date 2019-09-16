Home > World

Saudi Aramco may take months to resume normal output volumes

  >>  Reuters

Published: 16 Sep 2019 03:44 PM BdST Updated: 16 Sep 2019 03:44 PM BdST

Saudi Aramco's full return to normal oil production volumes "may take months", two sources briefed on the company's operations said on Monday, after attacks on Saudi oil plants knocked out more than half of the country's output.

"It is still bad," one source said.
 
On Sunday, an industry source briefed on the developments told Reuters that Saudi Arabia's oil exports will continue as normal this week as the kingdom taps into stocks from its large storage facilities, but that Aramco may have to cut exports later if the outage in output continued for long.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

A satellite image shows an apparent drone strike on an Aramco oil facility in Abqaiq. Planet Labs Inc Handout via REUTERS

US ready for potential response to Saudi oil attack: Trump

FILE PHOTO: Smoke is seen following a fire at Aramco facility in the eastern city of Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia, Sep 14, 2019. REUTERS

Saudi Aramco’s full return may take months

A protest held by pro-Hong Kong students at the University of Sydney last month. The New York Times

What Chinese students abroad think about HK

China says can't apportion blame for Saudi attack without facts

FILE PHOTO: A foreign soldier with NATO-led Resolute Support Mission inspects at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan Sep 5, 2019. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

2 Taliban shadow governors killed in air strikes

FILE PHOTO: Russia's Energy Minister Alexander Novak and Saudi Arabia's new Energy Minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman take selfie at the joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates Sep 12, 2019. REUTERS

Russian, Saudi energy ministers to have phone call

FILE PHOTO: Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador attends a news conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico Aug 30, 2019. REUTERS

Five killed in Mexico bar attack

US President Donald Trump meets Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bilateral talks during the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, Aug 26, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Trump to meet with India, Australia leaders

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.