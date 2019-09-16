Russian, Saudi energy ministers to have phone call on Monday
>> Reuters
Published: 16 Sep 2019 01:08 PM BdST Updated: 16 Sep 2019 01:08 PM BdST
Russia's Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday that he planned to have a phone call later on the day with his Saudi counterpart following attacks on Saudi oil facilities.
Asked if Russia still should cut its oil output to fully comply with the global deal, Novak said that parameters of the global oil output deal have not been changed.
"Everyone should fulfill his obligations as we agreed in Abu Dhabi," he told reporters.
"If there is a need, in case of an emergency, we always can get together and discuss some other parameters. But it is too early to talk about it now."
Novak said there is enough oil in commercial stockpiles worldwide to cover the shortfall of supplies from Saudi Arabia.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Trump says 'incorrect' he is willing to meet Iran with ‘no conditions’
- Trump to meet with India, Australia leaders in US next week
- A hard lesson for migrants who give up: There may be no welcome mat back home
- Hail to the content creator-in-chief
- Oil prices surge 15% after attack on Saudi facilities hits global supply
- Trump says US 'locked and loaded' for potential response to Saudi oil attack
- Hong Kong protesters hurl petrol bombs at government offices
- Snowden says he hopes France will grant him asylum
- Hong Kong protesters hurl petrol bombs at government buildings in latest wave of unrest
- Myanmar’s NLD brushes off City of London's move to strip Suu Kyi of award
Most Read
- Beximco protests TIB’s ‘slanderous’ remarks on Salman F Rahman
- Viqarunnisa gets Fougia Rezwan as principal
- Scores of tigers rescued from infamous Thai temple have died
- Nabi, Mujeeb shine as Bangladesh lose T20 to Afghanistan after Test
- Dutch magazine Diplomat features PM Hasina on its cover
- Myanmar’s NLD brushes off City of London's move to strip Suu Kyi of award
- Local Awami League leader shot dead in Savar
- Rabbani’s position in DUCSU questioned after removal from BCL for ‘extortion’
- Garment workers clash with police in Kachpur
- Shovon, Rabbani removed from BCL amid allegations of extortion