Russian, Saudi energy ministers to have phone call on Monday

Asked if Russia still should cut its oil output to fully comply with the global deal, Novak said that parameters of the global oil output deal have not been changed.

"Everyone should fulfill his obligations as we agreed in Abu Dhabi," he told reporters.

"If there is a need, in case of an emergency, we always can get together and discuss some other parameters. But it is too early to talk about it now."

Novak said there is enough oil in commercial stockpiles worldwide to cover the shortfall of supplies from Saudi Arabia.