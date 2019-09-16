Hong Kong protesters hurl petrol bombs at government offices
Mike Ives, Elaine Yu and Ezra Cheung, The New York Times
Published: 16 Sep 2019 12:40 AM BdST Updated: 16 Sep 2019 12:52 AM BdST
Black-clad protesters hurled petrol bombs at government offices in central Hong Kong on Sunday, as a day that began with a peaceful march by tens of thousands of pro-democracy demonstrators descended into clouds of tear gas deployed by police and ugly brawls between civilians.
Police also used water cannons Sunday after protesters vandalised a subway station and hurled bricks and petrol bombs at a complex of government buildings that includes the city’s Legislature, during a weekend that revealed the extent to which three months of pro-democracy demonstrations have frayed the city’s social fabric.
Anti-government protesters hold up banners, placards, Union Jack flags as they gather at the British consulate General in Hong Kong, China, September 15, 2019. Reuters
The turnout at the march Sunday was lower than that of similar ones this summer, but the violence over the weekend highlighted the staying power and raw anger of a movement that has produced 15 consecutive weekends of unrest in an otherwise orderly financial hub.
An anti-government protester protects himself with an umbrella during a demonstration near Central Government Complex in Hong Kong, China, September 15, 2019. Reuters
“I don’t think the government will be able to respond to our demands by Oct. 1, so people will keep fighting for what they want,” Cheng Sui-ting, 27, an environmental educator, said at Sunday’s march, which began in the Causeway Bay shopping district and quickly stopped traffic.
Anti-government protesters are sprayed with water cannon during a demonstration near Central Government Complex in Hong Kong, China, September 15, 2019. Reuters
But mass rallies have continued, in part because the movement’s demands have gradually expanded to include broad calls for political reform, including universal suffrage, and an independent inquiry into allegations of police brutality.
