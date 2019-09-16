China says can't apportion blame for Saudi attack without facts
>> Reuters
Published: 16 Sep 2019 02:11 PM BdST Updated: 16 Sep 2019 02:11 PM BdST
China's Foreign Ministry said on Monday it was irresponsible to blame anyone for an attack on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities without conclusive facts, striking a cautious note after the United States blamed Iran.
Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said there was no evidence the attack came from Yemen.
US President Donald Trump said on Sunday the United States was "locked and loaded" for a potential response to the attack.
A senior US official told reporters that evidence from the attack, which hit the world's biggest oil-processing facility, indicated Iran was behind it. Iran has denied this.
Speaking in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying appealed for calm and restrain.
"Pondering who is to blame in the absence of a conclusive investigation I think is in itself not very responsible. China's position is that we oppose any moves that expand or intensify conflict," Hua told a daily news briefing.
"We call on relevant parties avoid taking actions that bring about an escalation in regional tensions. We hope all sides can restrain themselves and can jointly safeguard the peace and stability of the Middle East."
China has close economic, diplomatic and energy relations with both Riyadh and Tehran and has long had to tread carefully in its ties with both. Saudi Arabia is China's top oil supplier year to date.
Saudi Arabia's King Salman visited Beijing in 2017, and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman came to China earlier this year.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Trump says 'incorrect' he is willing to meet Iran with ‘no conditions’
- Trump to meet with India, Australia leaders in US next week
- A hard lesson for migrants who give up: There may be no welcome mat back home
- Hail to the content creator-in-chief
- Oil prices surge 15% after attack on Saudi facilities hits global supply
- Trump says US 'locked and loaded' for potential response to Saudi oil attack
- Hong Kong protesters hurl petrol bombs at government offices
- Snowden says he hopes France will grant him asylum
- Hong Kong protesters hurl petrol bombs at government buildings in latest wave of unrest
- Myanmar’s NLD brushes off City of London's move to strip Suu Kyi of award
Most Read
- Beximco protests TIB’s ‘slanderous’ remarks on Salman F Rahman
- Viqarunnisa gets Fougia Rezwan as principal
- Scores of tigers rescued from infamous Thai temple have died
- Nabi, Mujeeb shine as Bangladesh lose T20 to Afghanistan after Test
- Myanmar’s NLD brushes off City of London's move to strip Suu Kyi of award
- Dutch magazine Diplomat features PM Hasina on its cover
- Local Awami League leader shot dead in Savar
- Rabbani’s position in DUCSU questioned after removal from BCL for ‘extortion’
- Garment workers clash with police in Kachpur
- Shovon, Rabbani removed from BCL amid allegations of extortion