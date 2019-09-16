Home > World

Bar attack kills five in Mexican president's home state before independence salute

  >>  Reuters

Published: 16 Sep 2019 12:58 PM BdST Updated: 16 Sep 2019 12:58 PM BdST

Five people were shot dead in a bar in the home state of Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador a few hours before he was due to lead his first independence day celebrations on Sunday night.

The public security ministry said in a post on Twitter that five people were killed and three were injured when a group of unidentified gunmen opened fire in the bar near Villahermosa, the state capital of Tabasco in southeastern Mexico.

The killings were the latest reminder of the chronic security problems faced by Lopez Obrador, a veteran leftist who assumed the presidency in December pledging to bring down soaring levels of violence in Mexico.

Since then, the bloodletting has continued and the 2019 murder tally is on track to surpass last year’s record total.

An hour before midnight, Lopez Obrador performed his first ‘Grito’ (Cry) as leader from the balcony of the presidential palace in the centre of Mexico City, an event which commemorates the call to arms by rebel priest Miguel Hidalgo on Sep 16, 1810 at the start of the country’s war of independence from Spain.

Addressing a packed Zocalo, the city’s main square, Lopez Obrador chose to deliver 20 cries of “viva!” in his salute to independence, among them, “viva la paz!”, or “long live peace!”

Mexican media reported that the attack on the bar in Tabasco took place at around 8pm local time.

The motive was not immediately clear.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

A satellite image shows an apparent drone strike on an Aramco oil facility in Abqaiq. Planet Labs Inc Handout via REUTERS

US ready for potential response to Saudi oil attack: Trump

US President Donald Trump meets Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bilateral talks during the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, Aug 26, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Trump to meet with India, Australia leaders

US President Donald Trump speaks next to first lady Melania Trump and Defense Secretary Mark Esper during a ceremony marking the 18th anniversary of Sep 11 attacks at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, US, Sep 11, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

Trump says 'incorrect' he is willing to meet Iran officials

FILE PHOTO: Oil pours out of a spout from Edwin Drake's original 1859 well that launched the modern petroleum industry at the Drake Well Museum and Park in Titusville, Pennsylvania U.S., October 5, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Oil prices soar after attack on Saudi facilities

Hail to the content creator-in-chief

Boats in Thiaroye-sur-Mer, Senegal, a major source of migration for more than a decade, Aug 15, 2019. The New York Times

A hard lesson for migrants who give up

An anti-government protester catches fire after throwing Molotov cocktail during a demonstration near Central Government Complex in Hong Kong, China, September 15, 2019. Reuters

HK protesters hurl petrol bombs at govt offices

US bases within range of missiles: Iran

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.