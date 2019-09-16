Bangladesh condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia oil plants
Senior Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Sep 2019 05:50 PM BdST Updated: 16 Sep 2019 05:50 PM BdST
Bangladesh has strongly condemned the recent drone attacks on a gas facility and two Aramco plants in Saudi Arabia by the Houthis.
Such unprovoked acts by the Houthis vitiate the atmosphere and upset the balance of peace and security in the region, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Monday.
Bangladesh expresses its concern at such repeated acts of violence by the Houthis, directed at key installations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
Bangladesh conveys its support to the kingdom in their efforts to bring about lasting peace and stability in the region, according to the statement.
