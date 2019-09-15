Home > World

Snowden says he hopes France will grant him asylum

  >>  Reuters

Published: 15 Sep 2019 10:37 PM BdST Updated: 15 Sep 2019 10:37 PM BdST

Former USspy agency contractor Edward Snowden hopes France will grant him asylum, according to a France Inter radio interview to be broadcast on Monday.

In excerpts made available on the French radio station’s Twitter account, Snowden says he would “love to see” French President Emmanuel Macron make a gesture enabling him to live in the country.

It was not immediately clear when or where the interview took place.

Snowden has been living in Russia since 2013 after he revealed details of secret surveillance programs by US intelligence agencies.

Many civil rights activists see him as a hero, but at home in the United States authorities want him to stand trial for espionage.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Workers in protective masks on the burned roof of the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, Aug 26, 2019

Notre Dame’s toxic fallout

Saudi stocks fall after attacks on oil plants

Caption: Fires burn in the distance after a drone strike by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group on Saudi company Aramco's oil processing facilities, in Buqayq, Saudi Arabia Sep 14, 2019. REUTERS.

Saudi attacks raise spectre of oil at $100/barrel

US bases within range of missiles: Iran

Caption: Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi attends Invest Myanmar in Naypidaw, Myanmar, Jan 28, 2019. REUTERS

Suu Kyi stripped of London award

Smoke is seen following a fire at Aramco facility in the eastern city of Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia, Sep 14, 2019. REUTERS

Iran rejects US claim over Saudi oil attacks

Tunisians vote in competitive presidential election

bdnews24.com photo

Pakistan summons Afghan, Indian diplomat

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.